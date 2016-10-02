President acted within his remit

Mickela Panday

The recent “he said, she said” spat between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and President Anthony Carmona has done our country little good. If two of the highest office holders in our land are seen to be—directly or indirectly—publicly accusing one another of being untruthful, our nation’s leadership is causing a loss of confidence in itself and is in crisis.

It all could have been avoided but for the apparent political machinations which led to it. There are those who believe this is little more than the usual PNM tactic of salacious diversion away from its inept governance and lack of ideas to avoid focus on the budget that was looming, and to minimise the negative effects of hardship, a lower standard of living and its outright failure to implement any real policies to improve the lives of our citizens. Not surprisingly, the numerous controversies involving the President made him an easy target.

Over the last few weeks, there were articles about irregular expenditure by the Office of the President which was noted in the Auditor General’s report. There was also the failure of that Office to answer the Auditor General’s queries, the procurement of wine from Italy in bottles labelled with the Coat of Arms in which Mrs Carmona’s “former stylist” was involved, and the meeting between the President and the Minister of National Security on September 5, which was deemed by a senior counsel to be constitutionally “improper” and “inappropriate”.

In response, last Wednesday the President delivered a statement at a press conference. He defended the procurement of the wine as cost saving, informed us that the labels bore the Presidential Crest, not the Coat of Arms, denied that the person described as his wife’s “former stylist” was involved in the procurement, denied there was any “misappropriation” of funds in his Office, and defended the payment to him of a housing allowance.

In retort to the offence taken by the Prime Minister to his meeting with the Minister of National Security, the President said he acted within his constitutional remit, that he had no less than three times informed the Prime Minister that he intended to meet with the minister, and that the Prime Minister supported him. It was up to the public to accept his explanations.

The very next day, at the post Cabinet press briefing, Prime Minister Rowley responded and publicly denied he had given consent to the President on three occasions to hold the meeting. The Prime Minister said the minister had informed him that President Carmona wanted to meet with him, but was unsure as to what and assuming that it had to do with the President’s security, told the minister to go ahead and see what it was about. The minister admitted at the briefing that he had decided to take the acting Commissioner of Police and the Chief of Defence Staff with him to the meeting.

Dr Rowley said he only found out on the following Sunday from a newspaper article that the President had “chaired a major national security meeting,” which alarmed him. The next day, he met at his office “considerable documentation relating to this meeting, a 30-point document concerning every area of national security,” with a covering letter signed by President Carmona.

Following in the path of his predecessor, as has become the norm, Prime Minister Rowley then sought the opinion of senior counsel on the President’s actions, which ended up in the media.

Without taking a view as to who is telling the truth, it is submitted, the executive authority of T&T is, by the Constitution, vested in the President. Because the Constitution establishes a Cabinet which has general direction and control of the Government, and the Cabinet is headed by the Prime Minister, it is the Prime Minister, not the President, who wields executive power. While the Prime Minister is mandated by the Constitution to keep the President fully informed concerning the general conduct of the Government and to furnish the President, if requested, with information with respect to any particular matter relating to the Government, it is the Prime Minister who is in charge of running the country.

Nothing prevents the President inviting anyone, including a minister, to a meeting. In the case of a minister, once the Prime Minister knows of it and agrees to it, the President has not done anything wrong. In this case the Prime Minister okayed the minister’s attendance at the meeting, and it was the minister who took the other key national security figures with him.

The President then communicated privately and confidentially to the Prime Minister alone on the meeting and, apparently, gratuitously and perhaps a bit over enthusiastically, gave policy and strategy suggestions. The President may have acted awkwardly, but it appears with good intentions, and not outside his constitutional remit.

Sadly, the PNM’s public characterisation otherwise, and both the Prime Minister’s and the President’s public painting of each other as strangers to the truth, does our country no good. All of this should have been handled privately and diplomatically. That being said, it is my hope that our leaders take this opportunity to discuss the burning issue of the need for constitutional reform.