In a prison of our own making

Ryan Hadeed

The island prison of Alcatraz is perhaps the most infamous penitentiary in the world. Throughout its 29 years of operation, there has been only one known successful escape. It occurred on June 11, 1962, when, under the cover of darkness, three men made a daring break for freedom. For the first time since their incarceration began, they were able to look up and see the moon and the stars.

Life for us here in T&T means that the home has now become a prison of our own making. When night falls, behind high walls and windows covered in a lattice of wrought-iron, it becomes our refuge from the criminals that now reign unchecked across our country. With each passing year we’ve grown more accustomed to living with fear as part of our reality. No longer does evil befall us in the night, or when we’re out roaming the streets. Now it can happen to us in broad daylight and even in our homes. For those citizens who have met their end in terrible circumstances, families and friends are left only with the memory of the last time they were seen alive.

As if the rising murder toll wasn’t already a horrendous statistic, last week’s abduction of a young mother confronted citizens with the possibility that the scourge of kidnapping may be returning. Murder is an aberration of life’s natural order, but having a body to bury is a small mercy, and a funeral allows for a sense of closure and the beginning of the healing process. When someone is kidnapped, however, every moment of absence is ‘living death’ for their family. This is even worse in the case of missing persons who are never heard from again because there is a ceaseless and painful that they may one day return. Sad to say, such hopes seldom materialise.

During the kidnapping spree that started in 2002, I was fortunate to be a university student abroad. It spared my parents the stress of worrying about my safety every time I was out and about. That’s not to say that I wasn’t worried about them. They, along with my friends, still lived at risk of being kidnapped or murdered, or both.

It was a feeling that was aptly articulated during the debate on the Strategic Services Agency Amendment Bill by Independent Senator Jennifer Raffoul—one of the few voices of my generation. In a heartfelt address, she recounted the terrible fate suffered by her friends, whom she described as sisters—not one, not two, but three of them. The irony is that in a small and well-connected population like ours, hardly any of us doesn’t know a victim. In times like those, we acknowledge that it could have been us and be thankful that it wasn’t.

The T&T Guardian announced last Sunday that it would being a weekly series focusing on the missing members of our community. There is no promise or expectation that new information pertaining to those disappearances will come to light, but we should all be reminded that these are real people and there are faces and stories that go along with those names.

Therein lies a major part of such a tragedy. For a few days such cases are reported on extensively by the media, but once the coverage shifts to the next big story, these poor souls are forgotten. This fits in with the negative perception the public already holds toward the security forces. Just as we doubt that murderers will be convicted, so too we think there’s little chance of a kidnapped or missing person being found. Thus we are left to rely on faith in the Divine and the power of prayer as our only recourse for a positive outcome.

When it comes to the war on crime in T&T, we should no longer talk in terms of winning or losing if only because we aren’t really waging one. Every year the government pours resources into national security with little or no effect, while law enforcement officials talk about new initiatives and tout meagre reductions in statistics. In the meantime, criminals continue their rampage because there is little standing in their way.

The line of protection that holds back the forces of anarchy is not only porous, it’s collapsing! In the last 20 years, nothing has improved with respect to crime, whether it be prevention, detection, or solution. If there’s one thing we all know for certain, it is that this is no way to live.

As long as fear continues to hang over us, we will have no other choice but to adapt to the ever increasing dangers that surround us. Those who can afford it will retreat to gated communities patrolled by private security and everyone else will build higher walls around their homes and add more burglar proofing to windows. Like Alcatraz, our country has become a figurative prison where citizens are the ones being held prisoner. If Government could be equated to an absentee warden, then the people in control of the facility are the criminals themselves.