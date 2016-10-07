Angelo’s hope

Angelo-mania took over Gulf City mall last Thursday for the launch of Virtual Glimpses into the Past, the third book by amateur historian Angelo Bissessarsingh. A diverse sample of T&T society thronged the southern shopping centre, giving him a reception normally reserved for mega stars like Justin Bieber or Barbara Streisand.

While the book is worthy of a column on its own, this write up focuses on the “Angelo effect.”

Angelo has cultivated a following which challenges my judgments of this society as largely a nation of apathetic non-readers. Fans of all ages and races stood in line for an hour or more to have their books autographed. This excitement generated by a book suggests we haven’t entirely shelved our culture of reading and continued learning.

Many of Angelo’s flock, no doubt, venerate his talent for bringing our colonial history to life. His humour and storytelling demonstrate that an appreciation for history isn’t tantamount to an endorsement of exploitative colonialism. Preservation of our past isn’t glorification of our colonial masters. A nation possessed of its past is a nation self-possessed.

Angelo is said to have begun his history quest at the age of 10, doing research and scrapbooking photographs, artefacts and other traces of yesteryear.

I had my first brush with this obsession many years ago during production of my television show The Road Less Travelled. We worked together on several episodes, including two which explored the architectural splendour of Trinidad’s remaining great houses along with the stories and eccentricities of the people who once lived in them. Putting those shows together was like trying to recreate a woolly mammoth from a single strand of hair. It would have been impossible without Angelo who was always able to put a name to a house or excavate some interesting titbit about a building.

Phone contacts were difficult to come by so we often had to go door to door Jehovah-style hoping that we a) didn’t get a bottle-peltin’ from the occupants and b) didn’t get mauled by ubiquitous pothounds. Angelo was always right by my side when I was pushing open a rusty gate after my “Mornin, Mornin!” went unanswered. Having this kindred spirit who was invested in what we were trying to accomplish with our television shows, and not averse to a little mischief, spurred us on.

It was Angelo who led us to a spectacular find in La Brea, the restored old magistrate’s quarters overlooking the Gulf of Paria. When we got there, the guard booth was empty and there was an open padlock on the gate. To us, an open padlock said “if we didn’t want3 you to come in, this would be locked.” We lifted the padlock and went inside to admire one of the most beautifully restored buildings in this country.

Stealth was a big part of our production strategy.

An episode on Trinidad’s military history called for shots of the refinery at Point-a-Pierre. We weren’t able to get permission from Petrotrin so we decided to sneak a few shots from the roadside. In about half an hour, the khaki-suited estate police showed up. Angelo went over to them to run interference while we wrapped up our shooting and took off without incident.

Angelo’s can-do attitude also got us past a gated entrance into the Godineau Swamp. My familiarity as a former TV journalist did nothing to disarm the security officer, who thought we were nosey no-goodniks. Angelo flashed an ID badge that bore absolutely no reference to our purpose there and somehow convinced the guard we were on official business. It was his unerring ability to spin BS under pressure that earned us access to an incredible wildlife habitat.

Angelo was always up for an adventure. Even when it was a today for tomorrow, fly by the seat of your pants arrangement, he was in there like swimwear with his trusty camera slung around his neck and a glint of wonder in his eye.

During our years out on the road, he has taken me to some of the most beautiful, intriguing locales, entirely transforming my perceptions of this place called home. Apart from his remarkable grasp of significant historic events, he really knows this country. It is particularly encouraging that his publications which celebrate our history have been so well received; and there is yet more to come.

It is deeply saddening to accept Angelo’s time left on this earth is measured in weeks and months. He has, though, lived a life of purpose, accomplishing more in his 34 years than most of us will achieve in our lifetimes. Cancer may own his body but Angelo is in firm command of his spirit. Even as his physical form weakens, he continues to write every day. It’s that incandescence of spirit that has touched the lives of so many around him.

Angelo Bissessarsingh has, without a doubt, earned himself a place in the very history to which he dedicated his life. While there is further still to go but daylight wanes, look back my friend and smile on how very far and well you have travelled.