Govt, Opposition Budget drill down fight

An indication of how the Parliament atmosphere is likely to continue—at least for the next 10 days—came from House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George on Thursday afternoon.

“....This is the last time I’ll be talking of the Standing Orders,” Annisette-George warned certain MPs after repeated appeals in preceding hours for them to quell their muttering/droning/complaining.

Cause of complaint: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had been on her feet drilling down into the 2017 Budget. Her consistent three-hour attack against the PNM Government appeared to have hit some target. Most of the muffled wave which Annisette-George addressed had been emanating from the upper reaches of the Government front bench. Featuring no less than leadership, Attorney General and Finance Minister.

Madame Speaker had had to give them some attention 45 minutes into Persad-Bissessar’s address when the latter slammed Government on crime.

Annisette-George had pointed out “constant muttering.” And looked pointedly at the Government side. Only.

Later down the line, Speaker Annisette-George again warned MPs of “noise.” “Why call my name....?” Finance Minister Colm Imbert protested to Opposition MPs who fingered him as source.

Persad-Bissessar, notwithstanding Budget complaint, however showed mercy to its architect.

“....We have to ask if the Minister is blight because he works hard... I think he’s one of the hardest working fellas on that side—the de facto Prime Minister,”

She wasn’t as easy on another PNM MP who was giving her less than complimentary reviews: “This steupsing thing get one of your ministers in trouble already... this is not the time or place,” Persad-Bissessar instructed.

And shortly after several of them couldn’t contain themselves, Madame Speaker leapt into action again.

“San Fernando West, Diego Martin West, Diego Martin North East...” she cautioned.

Annisette-George added Port-of-Spain North to the mix, a minute later after Persad-Bissessar remarked, “These guys never stop talking.”

Persad-Bissessar whose speech spotlights extended to PNM governance issues and current development arising from such, came armed with “bombshell”—regarding Government’s proposed sale of T&TNGL and First Citizens Holdings Ltd shares. Just how much of an impact it had may have had, was evidence by the fact that immediately after MPs adjourned for tea, Imbert found his way all the way from the top of the Chamber to the end where the media table was located. Once surrounded three deep by microphones, he informed all, she’d been wrong and proceeded to dismantle the “straw man” of a case she’d built.

In a season where both PNM Government and Opposition UNC are readying for local government election battle, Persad-Bissessar’s claim of Government proposing sale of shares to existing TTLNG/FCHL shareholders over J Public may have found ready audience among those adjusting to the pinch (es) of the previous Budget, mid-year review and now, the 2017 prescription.

But Government whose 2017 package appeared to strive to place some burden on the rich folks will also hope that touch would have softened the memory of its 2016 Budget and April review enough to serve the PNM in good stead at upcoming polls. Indeed the property tax, and the “elite tax” begin next year—after local govt elections.

Subsequent speakers after Persad-Bissessar on Thursday also seemed in campaign fight mode. UNC MPs Christine Newallo-Hosein, Rushton Paray and Barry Padarath continued the lobby for J Public in the same vein Government Ministers Lovell Francis, Maxie Cuffie and Darryl Smith, sought to do the same from Government’s perspective.

Yesterday morning’s session wasn’t different. Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde took a page out of Annisette-George’s book a minute after first speaker, PNM’s Nicole Olivierre, began.

“(Chief) whip, I’m hearing a mumble...” Forde informed the Opposition.

Opposition Whip Ganga Singh then instructed his team, “Gentlemen, have clarity-do not mumble...”

Forde later gave equal time to UNC MP Suruj Rambachan.

“(MPs) on my right, lower down the bench, I want to hear (MP Rambachan),” he said eyeballing Government MPs.

And so on. And so forth for the next couple weeks of Lower House Budget debate and Finance Committee deliberations. Until the next development.

Persad-Bissessar, replying to Government laughter at her remarks, seemed confident of having the last laugh:

“...They laughing now, but remember the Prime Minister say the (Cabinet) reshuffle coming after the Budget...” she shot back.