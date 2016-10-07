I won’t let you hurt me

There is widespread agreement that females are not sexually assaulted because they wore revealing clothing, were “asking for it” or were walking home alone. Rather, they are victims because someone chose to commit a heinous, violent act against them. Many feminists and others postulate the “don’t teach girls how to dress, teach boys how to not sexualise girls” standpoint.

All human beings ought to take proper precautionary steps to avoid being victims of crime. The following addresses this from a “sexual assault against females” standpoint as we exist in a society wherein there is a significant need to address violence against women.

It is questionable as to where women are safe from sexual predators as it is common for sexual assault to occur at work, home, school, liming spots and going to and from such places. Perpetrators can be strangers or even a friend or family member.

The present crime situation paints a picture of kidnappings, human trafficking, runaways and domestic violence, and it is not unusual that sexual assault comes up in most of those scenarios. Consequently, the day-to-day lives of women ought to entail being smart about the things we do that can put us at risk and what can be done to minimise this.

Social media

Technology is quickly consuming our lives, simultaneously making arduous tasks simpler and more efficient. However, it exposes users to a greater risk for a lack of privacy and security. Although many devices and applications are equipped with security measures, there is still a chance of being exposed and increasing one’s chances of being susceptible to sexual predators who use the anonymity of the Internet and technology to manipulate their true identity and intentions.

Consequently, it is sensible to be wary of the extent to which personal information, whereabouts, and any eye-catching detail is put online for sexual predators to utilise. This precaution can be taken in addition to utilising the usual privacy and security options.

Self-defence

Should women be put in a threatening situation with a sexual predator, it is crucial that they be able to physically defend themselves. Self-defence classes can be taken in order to become competent in various skills that can ward off attackers and assist in developing awareness of our surroundings and possible threatening people. Such training is offered specifically for women at the Caribbean Institute for Security and Public Safety.

Limit/desist alcohol and drug use

Generally speaking, various forms of alcohol and drugs have a multitude of negative effects on the human body, especially on women as our fat to muscle ratio tends to be higher than that of men. This means that we absorb such substances quicker, leading to a much faster effect. It goes without saying that illegal and/or underage alcohol and drug use should absolutely not be tolerated. Furthermore, the use of these substances put us in vulnerable positions that make us susceptible to sexual predators. Senses and instincts become hampered and self-awareness decreases. Ensuring that we do not limit ourselves in this way, can protect us against sexual assault.

Home security

Regardless of whether we live alone or with others, stories of sexual predators invading homes are prevalent. There is a multitude of measures that can be implemented to prevent sexual assault. The common means such as locking all doors and windows, not opening the doors for strangers, having a guard dog etc, are still warranted but predators can become creative when seeking out victims. Home owners are now going even further by installing security cameras and alarm systems and ensuring the exterior is well lit.

Hiding spaces such as tall bushes and sheds should be minimised. Emergency contacts should also be stored in such a way that police can be contacted quickly. Additionally, we ought to become aware of those we live with and our neighbours. Be aware of suspicious traits in people who live close. Simply keeping an eye out for each other can help.

Dark and lonely areas

It is quite possible that someone can be “taken in broad daylight” but chances of being harmed are heightened in dark and lonely places. These places should be avoided. Many public areas may not be well lit and frequented. Awareness of our surroundings can be crucial in protecting ourselves at all times but especially in such areas. It is important to also simply trust our instincts about places and people.

The steps outlined above are some measures for females to guard themselves and others from sexual predators. Research and assistance are at our fingertips and ought to be used to our benefit. The consequences of any type of sexual assault can negatively affect a woman’s life, and those around her, for many years. Let us be our sister’s keeper in protecting and educating each other in sexual assault prevention. Be an advocate of ending violence against women. And to those who, unfortunately, are sexual assault victims yet survivors, stay beautiful and strong!

