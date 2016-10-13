Divali, A Hindu Festival of Lights

Part 1

Saturday October 29 has been declared a Divali national public holiday. We in the T&T time-zone celebrate this Hindu festival of lights on the Saturday while those in India celebrate on Sunday, October 30. The phases of the moon guide the Hindu astrologers who declare Divali celebration on the darkest night of the year. We in T&T will see the new moon on Sunday October 30.

The word “Divali” or “Depavali” means rows of sacred lighted deeyas or earthen lamps. It is one of the main festivals of India, T&T and Guyana and other countries to where Hindus were transported as contract labourers. Divali is an occasion when lighted deeyas and other forms of light are used at night time to dispel the darkness.

Lighting of deeyas and using other forms of light such as fireworks are only two parts of the celebration. It also includes cleaning of homes and bodies, fasting and prayer and puja. Just as light removes darkness, Hindus believe that by celebrating Divali, human ignorance is removed. Knowledge and understanding take its place and this brings peace and happiness to all of mankind.

The actual worship at Divali time is supposed to develop a closer link with God. A public holiday has been declared by the state and this facilitates not only Hindus, but our fellow citizens to join in the observance. Some of our national family of other faiths light at least one deeya and order the famous roti for this day.

In T&T Divali was first declared a public holiday in 1966. The celebration involves the entire family in the preparation and actual worship. Thus it develops family unity. The members of the family share the work to be done. This joy of working together is also experienced by other citizens who join in community celebrations.

Temple grounds and open spaces are sometimes decorated with bamboo arches which hold lighted deeyas. Decorations which are designed with electric bulbs are also used. The people of Felicity in Central Trinidad decorate and light the streets at least one week before the actual celebrations and this draws thousands of visitors from across the country. This Felicity effort has spurred other communities to similarly decorate their villages.

In his writings, Swami Giri Ji advises: “Bring solace where there is affliction, strength where there is weakness, hope where there is despair and light where there is darkness.” Light is of universal importance. The sun’s light and heat are important for life on this planet of ours. Throughout man’s history, the use of fire and light have played an important role in the development of different cultures.

Divali, as a celebration, has been traced back to the early Hindu scriptures but some customs have been added. The festival is now observed for different lengths of time in various places. In some parts of India, Divali is a five-day celebration, whilst in our country, it may be observed for two or three days with the emphasis on Divali Day. Thousands of children in the Hindu schools across the country participate in their school’s Divali Pooja and engage in Divali skits.

The first day, which is two days before Divali Day, is dedicated to the founder of the Hindu School of Medicine which began almost at the time of creation. He was Dhanwantari Vaidya. Puja or worship is done in his memory especially to keep sickness and death away from all, particularly children. A special feature in some parts of India is sailing paper boats on rivers. This day is Dhantrayodashi.

The second day remembers the Lord as “Krishna” for His special service to 16,000 princesses. These princesses had been imprisoned by an evil king, Narakasur. Lord Krishna, who was an incarnation of God, destroyed the demon king and freed the princesses. Vindravan in Mathura, India is where Lord Krishna performed His play on earth and where special celebrations take place.

On this day, the form of God “Yama” which is present at death is worshipped to keep away untimely death. This day is also known as “Little Divali” when a deeya is lit and placed at the entrance to the house. This reminds Hindus of the lamp which Bharat lit to welcome home his brother, Lord Rama. This deeya is called “Jam deeya.”

On Divali day, there is fasting, preparation of special foods and Prasad, performing Lakshmi Puja and lighting of deeyas. Many Hindu homes are visited by their pundits who perform special worship called “Lakshmi Pooja” weeks ahead of the actual Divali day. Lakshmi is the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity (both material and spiritual), fortune, and the embodiment of beauty. She is said to bring good luck and is believed to protect her devotees from all types of misery and money-related sorrows.

Lakshmi is worshipped daily in Hindu homes and commercial establishments as the goddess of wealth. She also enjoys worship as the consort of Vishnu in many temples. The festivals of Divali and Kojagiri Purnima are celebrated in her honour.