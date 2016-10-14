Feelin’ hot, hot, hot!

It seems you can’t scroll through your Facebook newsfeed without reading a headline about the effects of climate change. It is getting hotter, regardless of the conspiracy theories climate change deniers throw at the in-your-face statistics.

At one time, there was an endless parade of pictures of forlorn, starving polar bears draped in their sagging fur coats.

“Receding sea ice alters the polar bear’s hunting landscape” was the worrying headline. Not worrying enough for many folks as polar bears and their problems are plenty far away from the average citizen of earth.

Recently, I had a conversation with someone about the grim manifestations of climate change.

The dynamic of that exchange was very clear. I was the manic street preacher, he the non-believer. “I remember when I was young it was hot like now, sometimes even hotter! This climate change talk is nonsense!”

I am no scientist, but I doubt researchers tracking the global warming phenomenon use as a baseline, the “lifetime” of one man in his late fifties who grew up in Belmont. Their timescale is probably a bit longer.

When I first started producing local television programmes in 2009, a typical day of shooting would run from 6 am to 10 am.

Don’t get me wrong, between 9 and 10 was hot, but not unbearably so.

Fast forward to 2015, I was in the east coast village of Kernaham doing some wildlife videography. It was my typical early start of 6 am.

By 8 o’clock, I thought I was going to faint like a lady at the races. The road beneath my feet was like a grill pan and the merciless sun was beating down on my skull, simmering my brain. I was being cooked alive. While my experiences are purely anecdotal, there is research suggesting the planet is at its hottest in more than 100,000 years, and the culprit is climate change.

A paper by a former NASA senior climate scientist and 11 other experts, warns the world has been seeing a warming trend of 0.18C per decade over the past 45 years. That figure may seem insignificant to non-scientific minds, but cumulatively, it’s a big deal. The research indicates the last time temperatures were so high was during what was called the Eemian period, an era that ended 115,000 years ago when there was much less ice and the sea level was approximately 30ft higher than it is today.

Apart from what continued warming portends for the future of all life on this planet, there are more immediate concerns. The World Economic Forum recently posed the question, what will happen when it becomes too hot to work?

The forum has acknowledged that heat-exposed professions like construction and agriculture will be dramatically impacted by rising temperatures and says this trend could cost the world economy $2 trillion per year in productivity.

Rising temperatures are also on the radar of our Met Office. A report on their website alludes to several studies indicating that temperatures in T&T have increased steadily from 1946 to 1995. The research also references “statistically significant” increases in daytime minimum temperatures and observes warmer nights over the last three decades.

I know first-hand what outdoor workers endure in these unforgiving temperatures. One of the projects I’d done not long ago was a video chronicling a road works project. Shortly after 8 in the morning, the project supervisor had to call a water break as several workers reported feeling ill. Were it not for that intervention, I would myself have taken ill, perhaps suffering the fate of a frog on a rock in the midday sun.

I have always wondered how farmers make out in these punishing climatic conditions. Where I live there are several agricultural plots. I’ve been making casual observations of farmers’ routines over the past two years. It seems many of them have dramatically curtailed their time in the field. They come out at 5.30 am and are, for the most part, gone by 8 am. I’ve even noticed that one of them has become a nocturnal farmer, harvesting his produce at 4 am.

I decided to follow his cue. On the days I am not shooting outdoors, I start work at 5.30 am.

This means I can take advantage of the coolest hours of the day (which now seem to be just between 5 am and 8 am) and get most of my work done by 10 am.

I’ve adopted this schedule because my conscience won’t permit me to have the AC running all day. Indiscriminate use of electricity is partly what got us here in the first place.

My personal lifestyle adjustments might seem insignificant but given the inescapable realities of climate change, we will all be required to adapt to a much warmer world.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement seeks to hold global average temperature increases to below 2C, among other measures, by controlling global greenhouse emissions.

Whether or not this can be achieved, the reality is climate change is neither a matter of if nor when…it is now. What we should all be thinking of is mitigation of its effects and adaptation.