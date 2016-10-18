Thoughts on the 2017 Budget

Part 3

The 2017 budget was the most scrutinised in memory. This may be because the citizenry understands that we are at a critical moment in our economic history. People know what the international environment looks like. Many accept that a degree of sacrifice might be needed to keep the economy stable. The collective wisdom of the country has often been underestimated by politicians. I suspect it won’t be long before the intelligence of the population is again underestimated.

While the population accepts that these are hard times they generally failed to get an appreciation for a general direction or a plan. What one gets is the impression that the Government has adopted “the hedgehog” strategy and has rolled themselves into a ball until the storm passes. I have news for them—the storm will last for while longer and when it’s over we may not be the same country.

The country’s many commentators and academics are generally saying that the budget lacked an agenda to transform the economy and seemed to be, at best, an exercise in incrementalism and at worst an exercise in “kicking the can down the road.”

Transformation in my view means effecting diversification, competitiveness and productivity. This triad has proven to be largely elusive. Transformation must also mean ending corruption in high and low places.

What is diversification? I have been hearing about diversification since the 1980s. Diversification means increasing the share of foreign exchange earnings attributed to the non-energy sector. This means increasing the volume of non-energy exports or developing new goods and services for export.

Looking at the trade statistics we see a very obvious conclusion. From 2010 to 2014 (a five-year period) T&T exported TT$463 billion worth in goods. Of this, energy related exports accounted for TT$377 billion or 81 per cent. The remaining 19 per cent included food, beverages, machinery and manufactured goods.

There must be a policy that seeks to progressively change the structure of our exports to include a larger slice for non-energy. I didn’t see that addressed in the 2017 budget.

The other issue is—who will we export these non energy goods to? The largest trading partner of T&T is the USA which accounts for 44 per cent of our exports measured in terms of value. Caricom accounts for 15 per cent. T&T needs to embrace a future with Latin America’s market of 600 million people. On an increasing basis Latin American countries are getting their act together. Countries not far from us such as Panama, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru are doing well.

Our businessmen need to stop fearing Latin America. Some companies like Massy have already embraced the challenge. Massy is an investor in Colombia. We must question how government policy can facilitate our local private sector making the leap into Latin America.

Competitiveness. The World Economic Forum has said that our competitiveness is falling. This has a lot to do with “ease of doing business.” It’s simply too painful to do business in T&T and the bureaucracy is only increasing. For example, opening a new gas station in this country is a painful experience and I recently had to congratulate one young businesswoman for having the tenacity to navigate the labyrinth of regulatory agencies.

In India this was called the “Permit Raj.” It once choked the private sector in India. We now have a Permit Raj in T&T that is strangling the private sector and investment.

In T&T a US billion-dollar investment could sit on the desk of a public servant or a junior EMA official for months before it gets any attention. This is the sad reality. Instead of making it easy to do business we make it Chinese Water Torture. In case you wondering, according to Wikipedia, “Chinese water torture is a process in which water is slowly dripped onto a person’s forehead, allegedly driving the restrained victim insane.”

As a Minister, I often heard horror stories from the business community about the Ports, Customs, Highways Division approval, Work Permit Committee, the VAT office and the EMA. Unless we are prepared to take this bureaucratic bull by the horns we will not navigate this economy to where it needs to be. Ease of doing business has to be addressed quickly as a matter of policy.

Finally, I will touch on productivity. This is a word that is absent from the vocabulary of most trade unions and very present in the vocabulary of most Chambers of Commerce. We cannot be satisfied with the level of productivity. I have already warned in this column that the platform fabrication industry at TOFCO’s La Brea’s yard will die unless we get the productivity up. The trade unions might be shocked to learn that La Brea does not compete with Pointe-a-Pierre but with places called Texas, Louisiana and Mexico. If we don’t get our act together and stop shutting down work sites we will lose that industry to the Mexicans.

Unless we are prepared to address issues like diversification, competitiveness, productivity and ease of doing business we will simply be kicking the can down the road. Transforming the economy requires the commitment of all citizens and a high degree of patriotism. That requires leadership and integrity.

•Kevin Ramnarine is the former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago