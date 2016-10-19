Culture, or a ritual of deviance?

So, it’s Calypso History month, an event which assumes calypso history has been neglected, is important enough to get its own month, and makes a positive contribution nationally. A hat-trick of wrongness.

The State funds tents, awards millions in prizes at Dimanche Gras, gives it an incredible amount of free air time, and there’s a growing stream of talk about the value of calypso and carnival year-round via media. UWI has a Carnival Studies unit. There’s a Carnival Institute. UTT has an academy of Carnival, headed by a calypsonian. Yet few of its proponents will actually pay for calypso.

As for actual calypso history, there’s Rohlehr’s Calypso and Society; Louis Regis’s The Political Calypso. There are also minor works like Atilla’s Kaiso, film documentaries like the Glamour Boys, and Ray Funk’s archival work. From the late 1950s calypso and Carnival had high-profile advocates in media and government, like Bertie Gomes. And this is just off the top of my head.

Despite these decades of advocacy and promotion, retired Anglican clergyman Canon Knolly Clarke was reported as saying at mas’man Stephen Derek’s funeral that the Carnival should be “taught in schools.” It’s the latest in a round of such calls.

But it’s already taught, so far as I know, more enthusiastically than that whole reading, writing, arithmetic agenda that seems to have fallen by the wayside. This effect (of Carnival on education) has been evident to sensible people concerned with education for some time. The following editorial was published in the Teachers’ Journal in 1908, and re-published in the Port-of-Spain Gazette on February 25 of that year.

“The Carnival is near at hand. A few days hence we shall have in our midst the non-edifying spectacle of men and women, boys and girls, arrayed and garbed in every conceivable costume outside of the ordinary with their features in many cases concealed by the most hideous imitation of the human countenance that imaginative ingenuity can devise.

“The representation by them of the brute beasts is also not forgotten, for it is the delight of many to emulate the most beauteous forms of the bat and cow, and the facial organisations of the goat, pig and ass. The devil also has his share in the all-absorbing pageant, for his is the heroic copy for numberless boys who are never more happy when rigged out in a closely fitting, to their mind, infernal garb, wildly running through the streets, long pronged wooden forks in hand and lustily whacking their vertebral appendages to the huge delight of themselves and their admirers.

“Others, less disposed to run, jump and skip about in the grotesque forms and habiliments may be now seen in the bands dressed a la negre jardin…It is the business of these negre jardins to use their gasparee sticks with great freedom and éclat on the heads of rival bands wherever the Police are not in evidence or whenever a favourable opportunity presents itself.

“Viewed in the light of an amusing pastime, that is, as harmlessly representing the heathen Saturnalia of ancient days, the Carnival can be made to become an innocent piece of diversion, but with its present aspects of shameless vulgarity and barbarity there is no hesitation in stating that it is a misfortune such an exhibition is tolerated in a civilised community having regard to order, respect and decency.

“The teacher knows this to be but too true… (since) he considers that much of the good work he has done during the past year is in danger of being undone by the unruly license these days afford.

“In some of the sister colonies Carnival is not known and in others only a very mild form (of) what obtains here is tolerated. It may be this circumstance is a blessing. The more serious the character of a community, the better for its good. The Carnival, as it is, especially to the lower classes and some of the better part of the community…cannot be regarded otherwise than having a most demoralising effect on the general community.”

Perhaps not so astonishingly, this describes my own thoughts on the subject, arrived at long before I did any research on it. Contemporary proponents like to pretend it’s all “tradition” and valuable culture or some nonsense like that. In reality, it’s a ritual of deviance—social, sexual and moral. And it always has been.

But it’s the moral bit that should concern the good clergyman. The question arises: what, exactly, does he, and everyone else who bleats this, want to be “taught in schools”? Alcohol-induced frenzy? Crude sexuality? Violence? To establish that calypso (a non-literate form of communication) is equal to literacy and conventional knowledge? Well, crime, Google’s porn-stats, low national literacy rates and the abysmal schools’ examination results indicate “mission accomplished” on all points.

The genesis of all this is the big lie that Carnival is a “national” and valuable cultural festival. Many people believe and are attached to this idea. But in fact, as the Canboulay folks contort themselves yearly to remind everyone, Carnival is an African thing. Articles like the one I cited above, where the respectable classes who strove for education and sentience in Trinidad, denounced the Carnival, or thought it to be at best a harmless diversion, can be found throughout the 19th century and up to the mid-20th century.

People will believe what they want to believe. But people shouldn’t on the one hand say “teach carnival in schools” and throw calypso history at the population for a month, and then be surprised when the behaviour they precipitate floods the nation in sexualised children, violence, crime and anarchy as “our culture.”