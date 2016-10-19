Mr Officer, tell us of the detection rate

In just a few sentences, the public would like to know from the police, what is really happening with the detection rate for homicides. Forget the marijuana for now, Let the weed grow for a few weeks. What we need to see is a rise in the detection rate.

You have your confirmed one million dollars agreement for death in the line of duty. You have firm promises for better equipment and cars. You have received part of your outstanding salaries and everything should be in place to get the balance of the money.

The turnaround talk now is “We need assistance from members of the public to pass on critical information. We cannot do it without your co-operation.”

Please somebody, tell me that I am not stupid or crazy. I am now getting the distinct impression that the police cannot or do not know how to go looking for murderers/perpetrators of violent crimes unless pointed in the right direction by members of the public.

No whistle blower will be getting one million dollars if they are killed in the line of duty. Generally, only a few people may come forward, so do not sit there holding your breath.

And forget the nonsense talk that you now need an appointed Commissioner of Police to hold your hand in order to instil added confidence. This time around we need an experienced lawyer/management consultant to play the part of Commissioner of Police.

Lynette Joseph,

Diego Martin