Acceptance of Divali deepening unity in T&T

Divali will be celebrated on Saturday, October 29, 2016. This religious, spiritual and social observance is eagerly awaited not only by the Hindu community, but also by the national community. Make no mistake, this event benefits the nation, even those who do not belong to the Hindu faith.

For the merchants, Divali represents an opportunity to enjoy significant financial gains through sales of items related or non-related to Divali. Because Divali is a season of intense purification, homes and environments are spruced up. This requires the purchase of many items.

For the small vendors, Divali represents an opportunity to capitalise on sale of small items, especially sweets and food for the majority of working people. For the puja stores and similar establishments, Divali presents an opportunity to introduce new items as well as ideas for the celebration.

Each year, various new decorations are purchased from India as well as other places like China to renew and rejuvenate the Divali festivities. For the pottery makers and those involved in similar activities, Divali provides the best income-generating period compared to the rest of the year.

Like the merchants, they depend heavily on Divali sales to provide for their families for most of the year.

For the potters especially, this is an annual period of creativity in design and exploration of new ideas in their work. There are always new presentations that are attractive and engaging for customers. Households eagerly anticipate new decorations at this time of the year at the village level especially. This is also a great time for fostering the spirit of the community and collaboration.

Many streets and villages have become venues for people to flock because of the imagination and efforts by the people of these places. Tourists also seize this opportunity to visit those places in the same manner as they visit Christmas villages in December. At the localised level, not only the street and villages are extensively decorated, but all the temples have their Divali celebrations as well.

These activities promote individual, community and national well-being. It is a time when old grievances are forgotten and a revived spirit of camaraderie is fostered. Young and old participate in religious and spiritual activities that are consistent with the upliftment and betterment of their communities, groups and temples. This is especially important in this difficult phase of our country’s history.

With the darkness of criminality stalking the land, it is most important to concentrate our energies on activities that are uplifting and for the betterment of all. When people become habituated to wholesome activities, this becomes part of their personal ethos that they display in all of their behaviours. It is critical for everyone, as well as the Government to support these kinds of activities if we are to escape the present perils.

The salutation process is central to Divali. It is not only the families that join to celebrate Divali, but also the sharing with friends, neighbours, relatives and even strangers, is common at this time. The general sense of ownership and selfishness recede during the Divali celebrations and are replaced by a spirit of generosity and goodwill that redound to all round welfare.

We learn how to share whatever resources we possess with others. We learn how to contribute and support those who may be less privileged than us. We learn how to be more selfless in our outlook to life. In this context, Divali over the past 15 to 20 years has increasingly provided the nation with the opportunity to give meaning to the word “acceptance” as well as deepening the concept of unity in diversity.

As understanding and acceptance of our diversity increase in our nation, we will understand the true concept of nationhood. As a nation, we have been too narrow in our interpretation of nationhood. Many people believe that their individual belief should be dominant and every other person or group should conform to such belief.

This can never be acceptable in a multicultural country as ours. Therefore, it is most heartening that over the last decade we note the growing involvement of all sectors of the country in Divali celebrations. Corporate T&T has demonstrated a willingness to move beyond the narrow definition of “tolerance’ in our national anthem to the more expansive notion of acceptance.

While initially there may have been the tendency, as part of corporate social responsibility, to become involved in Divali celebrations, this concept has long vanished. In corporate Divali events, one can witness the desire to observe Divali in the manner that it should be celebrated. Resources and efforts are spent to ensure greater adherence and authenticity in relation to Divali.

Therefore, they seek internal knowledge from knowledgeable employees, and rely on external expertise to ensure validity and reliability of their Divali celebrations.

Corporate Divali celebrations are now awaited with great anticipation and expectation because they provide a religious and local forum for our citizens to meet in a sober and spiritual environment. New alliances are also formed, and better understanding of each other’s culture is developed.