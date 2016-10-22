How to make your son smart

Kevin Baldeosingh

At 18 months of age, my son Kyle is saying five-to seven-word sentences. He already knows prepositions—“in”, “out”, “under”, even “behind”. He uses personal pronouns—“I” and “me”. And, when I fling him down on the bed and say “Daddy eating those fat cheeks!” he tells me, “Doan do dat.”

Verbally, then, he is ahead of where his sister Jinaki was when she was 18 months old. This is statistically unusual, since boys on average tend to develop linguistically slower than girls, although their gross motor development tends to be faster. On the other hand, there is research which suggests that boys taking longer to talk may be a self-fulfilling prophecy—ie parents often converse less with their boy children than their girls. Not talk less, mind you—converse, meaning that boys get more commands and reprimands, whereas girls more often get questions and cajoling.

But, even in Kyle’s case, I don’t assume that his comparative advancement relative to his sister means that, nine years from now, he will do better than her academically. In societies that track children’s cognitive development through IQ tests, there is no gap between boys’ and girls’ intelligence. Yet, in those same societies, more females are doing better academically than boys from kindergarten right up to university.

Only at the highest intellectual levels, in Mathematics and the hard sciences, does the gender gap equalise or favour men. Consider, too, that there are women-only chess tournaments because, when women compete against male players, only one or two make it to the second round and none reaches the semi-finals. (The politically correct explanation for this is that girls aren’t “encouraged” to play chess and so never get as good as boys. Never mind that all parents know they can’t encourage children to do anything they’re not already predisposed to do.)

Since the CAPE scholarships were announced last week, commentators have made the annual observation that girls are outperforming boys. Asked by the media why this is, “experienced educators” have asserted that girls mature faster than boys. Yet, up until the 1980s, boys were doing as well or better than girls in the harder subjects. So, since it is unlikely that boys’ maturity rates have changed, perhaps something in the environment did.

There are many possibilities. Video games, for example, were invented in the 1980s and that is something that has always taken up more time for boys than for girls. But books also changed, and books are the foundation of academic learning. According to Anita Silvey, who has written several books on children’s literature, books aimed at girls flooded the market in that decade, while books aimed specifically at boys were sidelined.

This trend went up the age brackets, so teenage boys, too, had no appealing reading material. Comic books remained a largely male preserve, but in the 1980s prices for comics rose so steeply that, in T&T, only upper-class parents could afford to buy them regularly—and even the wealthy might have balked at spending $300 to $500 a month on comics for their sons.

If, therefore, there is one way to help your boy child do well academically, it is to get boy-friendly books for him. You will probably have to go online to search for books first published back in the 1970s though. However, if you can inculcate the reading habit in him from small, you may save him some struggles later on in life.