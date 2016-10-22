November (local govt) election chances

The big debate on Wednesday didn’t come from the Parliament.

Not even after Finance Minister Colm Imbert, becoming unglued, snapped at persistent Opposition questions during that day’s last stages of the Standing Finance Committee examining the 2017 Budget.

“Calm down....take a Prozac..” recommended UNC MP, Dr Tim Gopeesingh.

This after, Imbert told him (and other UNC MPs) off saying, “Look, I said I’ll give it (information) to you! Same question—over and over!”

His constant backchat even tested Committee chairman (House Speaker) Bridgid Anisette-George.

“...Minister of Finance, please!” she pulled him up.

A few minutes, just as many appeals for him to calm down (from Opposition) and equal amounts of sternly wielded stick (from Anisette-George), Imbert mellowed out.

“Boy, you really bi-polar,” Gopeesingh quipped. Which set Imbert back to touchy temperament.

Finance, had after all, been in the spotlight since his September 30 Budget delivery. Endured Opposition attack through a week of Lower House Budget debate. Squabbled with them throughout the drill down process of the Standing Finance committee. And by yesterday he was still sitting through Senate Budget debate.

Hence Imbert might have been feeling as sour as US Republican Presidential contender Donald Trump looked, sparring with Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton in Wednesday’s big-draw last Presidential debate.

The Donald, in his last chance to recoup, maintained statesmanlike cool for only about 35 minutes before he lost it—and possibly the race—by reverting to form, (poor) and fight (dirty).

“Such a nasty woman...” Trump interjected hardly sotto voce, as Clinton spoke.

Under questioning by moderator, Fox News’ personality Mike Wallace and beset by the latest Wikileaks of her emails, Clinton, clearly not as relaxed as she was in the first two debates, however pulled off verbal swipes as well. Then won real ground on the back of Trump’s stunning refusal to commit to accepting the upcoming election results.

In a US Presidential election campaign of many firsts—not all good—that was yet another. Whether meant for shock value— a Trump stock in trade item—the sort of headlines it grabbed weren’t the ones he’d have wanted.

It remains to unfold whether—considering Trump’s dismal campaign run—his position on the outcome might become something of self-fulfilling prophecy. Body language of his crew didn’t look all that promising, post-debate, though Clinton positively radiated what may have been relief after a tense start.

After the US’ November 8 election outcome, T&T will have its own share of campaign drama and sparring male and female leaders with the November 28 local government polls. Elections and Boundaries Commission confirmed the preliminary voters’ list—until November 26 close of registration—is currently 1,060,481.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s announcement of the snap poll caught some troops offguard, PNM sources said. Several began hustling to organise for an election they (and the Opposition) expected in early December. Rowley, however, opted to roll on the momentum of PNM’s victory in Wednesday’s Appeal Court verdict against the UNC’s election petition.

UNC deputy leader Rohan Sinanan yesterday debunked fears the snap announcement might affect PNM’s election thrust since its candidates were only finalised recently and UNC’s have been campaigning since July.

“PNM’s a car, constantly moving—we just have to shift into high gear. Its structures are its strength,” Sinanan said.

How much of the public boost of a “snap poll” is needed; or the internal political fillip afforded by the court judgement—which reinforced PNM’s general election win—may have to be considered in the context of Government’s popularity profile. This, perceived to have been hit by its economic handling and lack of attention regarding supporters. All of which the Opposition will target, even as PNM will be targetting perceived PP/UNC ills. Present versus past.

The poll will be a gauge on Rowley’s leadership as well as Persad-Bissessar’s. He’s been on roll since PNM won the 2013 Tobago House of Assembly polls but slippage of PNM votes on November 28 could start a downward slide for PNM. She’s suffered a string of losses since 2013 and a local government loss could seal her future in UNC’s 2018 leadership polls. Questions have also arisen whether Rowley’s promised post-Budget cabinet reshuffle will come before the poll or after, considering some MPs tipped for “movement”—Terrence Deyalsingh, Maxie Cuffie—are in areas where PNM require united votes.

Only a matter of time now for the action to start—on November 8 as well as November 28.