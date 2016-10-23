Disingenuous to claim victory

Mickela Panday

​Last Wednesday last, the Court of Appeal. the final court in election matters, threw out the UNC’s appeal against the dismissal of its election petitions challenging the 2015 general election results in five constituencies.

The Court of Appeal, comprising the Chief Justice and two very senior members, took just two hours after a three-day hearing to dismiss the appeal, applying much of the same reasoning as the High Court.

Yes, the EBC had no power to extend the voting time in Trinidad, but it did so in good faith and not “corruptly”, as the UNC’s expensive English QC unfortunately and derisively described the action of the EBC. That irregularity did not materially affect the result, and the election was free and fair and in accordance with the Constitution.

Thus ended the final attempt by the UNC to upset the election results in the courts, instead of focusing on re-building a party and its institutions which had, through neglect, collapsed while the PP leadership was in government and its cronies fed from the trough, travelled the world, lived the high life, and abandoned the party others had built while wearing its symbols.

It was terrible and insulting to see that same party, headed by the current UNC leader, selling to the membership and foot soldiers the proverbial snake oil that there will be fresh elections soon because the courts will rule in “our” favour, “so get your jerseys out”. In a brazen attempt to save face, there were bizarre statements from the UNC leader and some of the party’s counsel that the judgment was a “victory” because the EBC was shown to have exceeded its powers. Of course, that avoided the point that there had to have been some irregularity in the election—as in this case an extension of time contrary to the Election Rules—for there to be any election petitions in the very first place.

The infraction by the EBC, in good faith, was not of itself sufficient to void the results. The spin that the finding by the court that the EBC acted unlawfully and that clarity of the law was achieved was a “victory” is disingenuous. That could have been achieved without any election petitions and the selling to party faithful of the bogus notion of imminent fresh elections.

Of course, this is the same UNC leader who, like Opposition Senator Wayne Sturge when his no-confidence motion in the Law Association leadership collapsed, keeps describing losses and egg on her face as a “victory”. By her logic she should be Prime Minister and not Dr Rowley even though she lost the election. Another “victory” for the present UNC leader was when the infamous Bail (Amendment) Act, passed by her government no less, was recently declared by the High Court in the case of Justin Stuart Charles v AG to be unconstitutional as not reasonably justifiable in our society with its respect for rights and freedoms. Bizarrely (again) she said the court ruling justified the Opposition’s refusal to support extending the sunset clause in that act while avoiding the absurdity that her government passed the act in the first place and people were thrown in jail without bail for 120 days.

Equally bizarre—some would say outrageous—was the fact, not commented on by anyone, that lead counsel in the challenge to the constitutionality of the Act was the previous AG, who had been in that position when the Act was passed.

Now in an earlier matter the previous AG, acting on behalf of police officers, argued for an interpretation of the Act that excluded police officers and their legal firearms from the Act. That was acceptable. Nothing was untoward about seeking to clarify the law where your client had been adversely affected by a different interpretation to that you argued for. In fact, one assumes that must have been his interpretation of the Act when he was AG.

But surely it’s a different matter where, acting on behalf of an aggrieved client, you argue that the law you yourself brought into being is unconstitutional. As AG and legal adviser to the Government is it not your duty to ensure that laws are constitutional, so it must have been the case that he thought so when he took it to Parliament. “Constitutional” is not limited to passing it by a special majority, but also that the law can survive the further test prescribed by the Constitution that it was “reasonably justifiable”.

Strange indeed. And is there not, and if not, should there not be, some code of ethics which disbars former public officials from challenging that which they were involved in or brought about? As a great man once said, perhaps politics does have a morality of its own.