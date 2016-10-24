Final blow for world’s 3rd most beautiful beach?

The one thousand-room Sandals resort at No-Man’s Land in Tobago, could be the final blow for the Buccoo reef that protects it. If the reef dies, Tobago Sandals might die with it.

The Sandals plan requires the removal of large amounts of mangrove. Mangrove filters nutrient and wastewater runoff before it can damage the reef.

Without the reef’s protection, the picture-perfect No-Man’s land sand spit will cease to exist; it will be eroded by tides, waves and sea level rise. Surrounding low-lying lands will go with it.

Environmentalists are not against development; they are against poorly planned development. Scientists have researched the Buccoo Reef and the adjacent Bon Accord Lagoon Ramsar site for decades, much of this was paid for by the T&T taxpayers. There is a duty to take this science into account when planning any development.

Keep an open mind about what form of development can earn tourism dollars without killing the reef. Science is the guide. Buccoo Reef attracts 60 per cent of Tobago’s visitors who come to marvel at its remaining fish and corals. If Tobago has a Golden Goose, this is it. Any development that disregards marine science will have predictable results.

A report by the World Resources Institute, Buccoo Reef Trust and Institute of Marine Affairs found that the Buccoo Reef provides between US$140 and $250 million shoreline protection over a 25 year-period. If the reef is degraded further, this figure will have to be subtracted from any profits that Sandals brings to Tobago - and that does not include lost opportunity costs.

Buccoo Reef was described by French conservationist Jacques Cousteau as the third most beautiful reef in the world. If he saw Buccoo Reef today he would wipe away a tear and mutter “merde”. The reef is but a shadow of its former self.

The Government of T&T and Tobago House of Assembly have presided over the slow destruction of Buccoo Reef. These same two entities now ask the public for blind trust while the State plans yet another mega project, without full disclosure of the plans.

Buccoo Reef is Tobago’s most significant reef and tourist attraction; despite this, and over 20 years of tenders and planning for a waste water treatment plant, raw sewage and wastewater continue to flow directly in to Bon Accord Lagoon and on to the reef.

One drain called the Bon Accord Integrated Development Drain discharges both fish processing waste and sewage straight in to the lagoon. This drain can be diverted through wetlands where the effluent will be filtered (value of wetlands!) before discharge in to the sea. Sediment traps can reduce the runoff of sediments and nutrients.

Surrounding communities must be provided with sewage treatment facilities. Sewage treatment will stop the “merde” on the reef that causes visitor’s ear infections.

Most people are surprised to learn that Buccoo Reef is a protected marine park. Since 1973 visitors have had to pay an entrance fee and the park is supposed to be a no-fishing zone. These rules were never enforced, so its a free for all. Tourists trampled the corals to bits; fish and conch were poached.

Still, 60 per cent of visitors come to Buccoo Reef to see fish and snorkel on the reef. Better management will result in higher tourist satisfaction. If properly managed, the Buccoo Reef Marine Park could be a breeding ground for fish that will spill over in to surrounding areas. Commercial fishers will benefit too. Fisheries management does not have to be expensive. St Lucia has an effective marine park called the Soufriere Marine Management Area that costs US$150,000 per year to run. It’s value to the economy is many times that.

My grandfather lived near Soufriere and I was lucky enough to spend many holidays there. As a child I learned to Scuba in the waters of the Soufriere Marine Park and this is where I fell in love with the sea. It made me fall in love with St Lucia too. Isn’t that the strongest tourism branding?

Buccoo Reef is severely neglected and degraded. The good news is that reefs can recover if properly managed. One of my dear and respected friends remarked that Buccoo Reef is already dead, so we might as well build the mega-resort. But that is not true. The reef is not yet dead and there’s a good chance it can be saved.

We cannot develop tourism if we destroy the tourism asset that 60% of visitors want to see. That is a zero sum game.

In T&T the tradition is that the State seeks economic growth through mega-projects. This has given mixed results at best. Tobago already has a failed white elephant mega-project - the Tobago Hilton was also supposed to be a boom to tourism.

In most successful, free market economies success comes from unexpected sources. In Tobago an exciting new tourism project is a privately funded artificial reef at Blue Waters Inn in Speyside. An old vessel was stripped and sunk to create the Caribbean’s newest wreck dive. This is the kind of development that allows the reef to thrive while bringing in tourist dollars. Tobago needs more of this, and less State planned mega projects in the wrong locations.

If a Tobago Sandals is to be built it cannot be in an area where mangroves must be destroyed and wetlands drained. If it is, then I hope the effort ends in court or on a barricade. Maybe a much smaller, high end ecotourism resort can be built which will respect the sensitive setting and have a higher overall return. Sandals’ legacy cannot be that it was the final blow for the world’s third most beautiful reef..