Goodies for the baby boxes

Free “baby boxes” have been handed out to pregnant women in Finland for the past 80 years.

Recently, Scotland has decided to join the practice since it has been shown that the boxes, which include around 80 items useful for babies, have contributed enormously to the low infant mortality in Finland.

The Finns argue that the “box” symbolises that every child is born equal” or as Nicola Sturgeon put it: “it is a symbol of a belief in a level playing field for all children.”

Some of the items included in the cardboard box, deliberately chosen, the way some religions choose to have their god’s birth in a low lying places, an “allahwe is one” sort of thinking, are things like an infant snowsuit, eco-friendly nappies, breast pads and condoms.

The items are beautifully packaged inside this box which many Finns use as a bed for the baby’s first few weeks.

In order to receive the box, expectant parents must attend regular health checks and counselling sessions. This is an integral part of the “baby box” programme and again has contributed to the lowering of their infant mortality, now the lowest in the world at 2.5 deaths per 1000 live births (we are somewhere in the high teens, nobody knows for sure since successive governments have starved the CSO of money to do their job. Is this incompetence or corruption?)

Finnish parents have the option of taking a baby grant worth around TT$1000, but most take the box as its value is considered to be more, about TT$3000, plus the sentimental value, “our box, our baby, our culture!”

So, in the interest of culture, I began to wonder what could go into a Trini “baby box.” Not Tobagonian. That is a different culture despite the best efforts of the PNM to convert countryside into concrete side. I have chosen ten items to put into “we box,” leaving space for others to decide what they think most useful for our children.

• A politician godfather, preferably someone small, with money in a bank, so as to not take up much space. Multiple personages spring to mind;

• Panadol and a cough syrup to make the baby jittery and sleep poorly at night and end up at the non-functional and inappropriately named Couva Childrens Hospital (if the parents could find the road leading to the hospital);

• A free bottle of infant formula, also known as breastmilk substitute, to undermine the mother’s confidence in her ability to breastfeed. A subtle hint that she really does not know if she can breastfeed, even though she had the ability to carry the baby for nine months to term and delivering, but yuh better have it around. In case, nuh;

• A bottle of “rum tea” to calm the colic after the baby drink the cows milk and to bathe the baby head in case the panadol doh work. Dilute it a little, please;

• Copy of The Book of Madness & Cures by Regina O’Melveny, for mothers to read while their baby is being jharay for jaundice. It’s also good while you boiling the bush tea that the “doctor” on Radio 91.1 tell you to give the baby to treat the “acid” in the baby’s blood. You could also read it while you yourself having your colon cleansed;

• A certificate for either a Patraj roti or a doubles from Ali or Deen, whoever you prefer to believe invented the dish, and one for a plate of pelau or corn soup from the Breakfast Shed now known, since we rose up in the world, as “Femmes du Chalet,” as if changing the name changes the place. Air-condition what was once a local place with sea breeze and ole talk where we could feel pride in our unique culture, into a parody of Frenchness;

• An 11-plus pass to a prestige school where the child will sit down on the same nail at the same desk that Dr Capildeo sat on in 1941 with the difference being that teachers used to be in class in that year and not beating pan in Japan;

• A letter of employment to a government office later on so he can join Mummy and Daddy sitting down behind a desk reading the papers and steupsing. Like now;

• A certificate for a house in case he grow up to win an Olympic medal. Motorcade optional depending on who is the PM and how much pothole the road have. As well as if is a new Benz or not. Open truck standing up and waving to people not for we;

• Another book. After breastfeeding and immunizations, reading is the next best thing for a baby. This time a copy of Dr Maduro’s Local Guide to Wining.” Wining eh, not Winning or Whining. Contains the developmental landmarks essential to understand Trini children. Example, a Trini child who could wine by age two is normal. That is motor development fadder! Even if they cyah say a word because what is important is motor development, not speech. That is because dey fadder eh talk until he was “tree.” People from the European Union listen and learn and stop trying to impress on us that the word is stronger than the deed. We are a nation of winers. Doers!

My feeling is that with this sort of start in life our children will have a tremendous advantage over the other islands especially Belize and Guyana. Have fun filling in the other 70 items. Pack ah Anchor cigarette? Bottle ah Bay Rum? Ah red Solo?