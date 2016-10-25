Not seeing (negative) impact of increased taxes

KEVIN RAMNARINE

I have coined a new term called “iceberg syndrome.” This refers to the inability of policy makers (such as Government Ministers) to see the full impact of their decisions or their indecisions. One such aspect of policy is our nation’s new taxation policy.

Tax collectors aren’t the most popular people in history. The Gospel of Luke tells of the story of the much reviled tax collector Zacchaeus who wanted to see Jesus. Today the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States is feared by many American citizens and reviled by others. Taxation is serious business in the USA. In T&T we have long heard that the Board of Inland Revenue (BIR) will be replaced by the Revenue Authority of T&T or the RATT.

Taxation is never a popular strategy with the population of any country especially when people don’t see commensurate public service delivery. Taxation may not be an issue if people feel they are getting good roads, an effective police service, efficient public services and their taxes aren’t being stolen.

The current Government of T&T has sought to increase levels of taxation to generate revenue. They have also borrowed and drawn down from the HSF. They have reduced expenditure by reducing the level of subsidisation of transportation fuels. The Minister of Finance has no doubt been adjusting the scales and tipping the burden of responsibility for the economy onto the shoulders of the citizens.

Increasingly the pressure will be felt by middle class families and by businessmen. Owners of small gas stations are now facing closure because of increases in Green Fund and Business Levies. They have had no increases in the retail margins for the fuels they sell for over a decade. They have made representation to the Ministries of Finance and Energy and have not heard a word to date.

As regards taxation, decisions are being made that impact upon a number of companies in the retail and distribution sectors and in the wider services sector. The strategy used in the budget to raise revenue looked very familiar to the old cobwebbed and dust-covered strategies of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s where taxes on alcohol and tobacco were always increased. Alcohol and tobacco are two dogs that are always easy to kick. When they increase taxes on alcohol and tobacco the Government always falls back on the moral argument that alcohol and tobacco are bad for human health. To effect his plan for alcohol and tobacco, the Minister increased the excise duty by 15 per cent for tobacco and 20 per cent for alcohol. He then increased the customs duty on imported tobacco and alcoholic products from the “Common Market Origin” by 15 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. This is done to ensure that the Government was not discriminating against imports of alcohol and tobacco from Caricom. Finally, he imposed the same tariffs on imports of tobacco and alcohol from extra-regional sources (outside of Caricom). This would hit the consumers of popular scotches, wines and champagnes in the pocket.

Did the Minister consult with the importers of alcohol and tobacco before he made these changes? Did the Minister consult with companies like Angostura and AS Bryden?

If he did he would have seen part of the iceberg below the water line. These companies employ thousands of citizens and their supply chains support the restaurant, hotel and entertainment sectors.

Last year the Government increased duty on high-end vehicles. I don’t know what the objective of doing that was. By increasing taxation on cars the effect will be lower demand which means lower revenue. Again, the Government is not seeing that part of the iceberg below the water line.

Had they consulted with the stakeholders in the car industry they would have found out that their policy only means that they would get a larger slice of a diminishing pie. The other issue and the one that has generated the most commentary on Facebook is the seven per cent tax on online shopping. Nothing has infuriated the middle class segment of the population more than this measure. Online shopping is seen to be the last bastion of comfort and efficiency in T&T. It is, in my view, the imposition of yet another tariff barrier. What is the Minister of Finance trying to achieve? Is he trying to stem the consumption of foreign exchange? If he is, it can be argued that the consumer will simply shift to the mall and buy the same pair of shoes.

Is he trying to protect local manufacturers? The answer is obviously no, since most of what we buy online is not manufactured in T&T. Is he trying to collect revenue?

Perhaps he is. If so he will only succeed in collecting a bigger slice of a smaller pie as his seven per cent will dampen demand and lead to less online shopping.

Once again there was no appreciation for the entire iceberg. Increasingly, a functioning democracy demands the consultative process in policy making. This must happen regardless of whether the policy maker or minister thinks that he knows everything under the sun.