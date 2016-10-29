Crime: We are alone in this together

Personal accounts on social media of victimisation by criminals appear to be increasing in frequency. One recent post recounted a woman’s experience at a popular mall. She parked her car near to a guard booth, only to return to a smashed passenger door window.

My friend and fellow columnist Peter O’connor had a similar trauma, with bandits smashing his car glass and spiriting away his wireless handset.

Facebook is now the psychiatrist’s waiting room where those with PBSD (Post Bandit Stress Disorder, Pre-Bandit Stress Disorder) gather to commiserate. We are all alone in this together, abandoned by law enforcement and the state to the plundering hordes of the criminal underworld.

Resigning yourself to a heightened state of vulnerability and hyper-alertness isn’t ideal, but in the T&T of 2016, we are all prey to a broad spectrum of predators.

This week, as I made a regular trip to the grocery, I found myself subliminally drafted into a new game; Musical Guard Booth. There I was, duelling with at least one other vehicle for the spot nearest the guard booth. Round and round we went, negotiating in feet, then inches. Eventually, victory was mine! I eased into the spot, breathing a sigh of satisfaction. I laughed quietly to myself (that is LQTM to the LOL) when I realised that, although this guard booth is always open, I’ve never seen an actual guard in, around or under it.

My car park shenanigans got me to thinking of the idiosyncratic behaviours many of us exhibit because we never know when or where bandits will next strike.

You wouldn’t think that a trip to the local pluck and gut for the Sunday lunch chicken at seven in the morning would end in armed robbery and vehicle larceny. Yet this happened to an unfortunate soul only a cuss on the wind away from where I live. A short drive for Sunday lunch ingredients and you return, on foot, with a tin of corned beef and an unbelievable story.

Making light of tragedy is a defence mechanism, a strategy to preserve our sanity amid unremitting crime-related stress. Some stories though, don’t lend themselves easily to levity. The heart-rending account of a woman whose vehicle was stolen this past week was particularly dispiriting. This victim had gone to watch a movie, returning to find a vacant spot where she left her car. There is a nexus of tragedy to be found in that very spot.

This poor woman is enduring the stress of recently losing her mother while battling her own ill health and financial strain. Yet, she is still putting herself through school, trying to improve her lot in life. That car was more than a convenience, it was her transport to better circumstances.

The thief on the other hand, thinks to improve his lot by destroying the lives of others. But to whom do we turn, other than the virtual shoulder of online community?

We can’t depend on the police to protect us so I make a point of keeping my Chinese chopper sharp and near in case I have to quarter something more sinewy than a chicken.

This is of course stupid. Without sufficient Shaolin training, that chopper will most likely be turned on me. But I don’t think I can take a home invasion lying down. This entirely rational dread has made me unreasonably suspicious, even of the most innocuous inquiries at my door.

We should all question the validity of CSO statistics. Am I the only one who demands that CSO survey employees provide ID along with blood and hair samples before eventually turning them away? I don’t think so.

Technicians from my Internet service provider are grilled comprehensively, as if they are applying for a job, before they are admitted entry to examine my rubbish Internet.

Landscapers, raffle peddlers, people asking for directions, distant relatives and local government candidates; all of them are cast members in the paranoid play of my traumatised mind.

Ye Jehovah’s Witnesses! You must recite by heart the entire first page of the latest issue of Watchtower. Only then will I permit entry to my yard to ask “Have you heard the good news?”

Crime has also forced me to become handier around my home. I am still a bit green at it so the drip, drip, drip of the kitchen tap is now a torrent of precious water.

But as the old saying goes “Iz better de water waste, than a part-time plumber/full-time bandit come in here, tie my a** up and clean me out.”

To an extent, social media has provided an avenue for our angst-ridden nation to not only share the kinship of victimhood, but update each other on the latest trends in predatory techniques.

This must continue, citizens must band together online and over the clothesline to make our country safer. Keep sharing those stories. We may be alone in this together, but perhaps together we can do more to protect our homes and communities.