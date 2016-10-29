MAN & CHILD: Imagine that

“Daddy,” said my three-year-old daughter Jinaki from the back of the car as we were on our way to school, “If a fairy is walking and there are holes in the ground, then she can fly up so she will not fall into the holes.”

The drive to and from Jinaki’s pre-school generally takes between 20 minutes to half-hour each morning and afternoon, and many times our conversation will be along such surreal lines. On that particular morning, we discussed why fairies should be walking at all and how, if it was a human, they would have to jump over the holes. Then, when we had resolved that issue, Jinaki informed me that she wasn’t going to be friends with Anna that day, she was going to be friends with Elizabeth.

“Why?” I asked. “Because I didn’t want to play pat-a-cake with Sheneka and I didn’t say sorry and Anna said I should say sorry and she put me on a pretend time-out but then I got up from the floor.” Which led to another conversation as to why she obeyed Anna’s pretend time-out, me telling her she should not do what Anna says if she doesn’t want to, and Jinaki eventually explaining to me that they were having a snack and that was why she sat on the floor.

Now the Anna story could quite possibly have been just as fantastical as the fairy story. I never know when Jinaki is telling me something that actually happened and when she’s embellishing. Imagination is often used by children to deal with fear and other strong emotions, like anger.

By the time Jinaki was two, for example, I had started playing fairy tale videos on YouTube for her, and her favourite was always Little Red Riding Hood. Not only that, but for over four months every night I had to tell her this story before she went to sleep. And I realised she liked it precisely because it was one of the scarier fairy tales.

“The wolf who locks grandma in the cupboard and then runs away from the woodsman is a pleasantly comical figure,” says writer Gerard Jones in his book Killing Monsters, “but the wolf who devours grandma is then hacked open matches children’s own imaginative and emotional power and helps them master the terrifying realities they already know about life.” On this premise, children who grow up to become violent teenagers and adults may, contrary to popular belief, not have been exposed to enough violent films and video games. After all, middle-class children consume much more media than working-class ones, yet it is the latter who are more likely to be delinquent.

Perhaps partly because her Daddy is a story-teller, Jinaki has a quite active imagination. But I always try to show her the difference between imagination and reality, so although we speak a lot about vampires and zombies and various monsters, she knows that these are creatures that live in the imagination and do not exist the real world. If as she gets older she maintains that balance, then it is to her advantage, because too much imagination becomes superstition and too much reality constricts creativity.

For now, though, I can’t tell which is what with her. But her stories always entertain me.