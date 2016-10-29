T&T health—MPs reveal their own

Laughter, it’s said is the best medicine.

The double takes (and belly laughs) flowing after Thursday’s PNM Divali function breakout act—songs belted out in Hindi- by PNM Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and colleague Stuart Young, obviously have their merits.

Not for UNC MP Barry Padarath though. While wishing both give up their jobs in 2020 elections, he believes neither should bank on a Bollywood future.

“They were clearly campaigning But they mispronounced words, disrespected the Hindu community and there was nothing religious in it,” Padarath pronounced.

So: no word yet on whether Prime Minister Keith Rowley or Finance Minister Colm Imbert are booked for PNM ‘s 2017 Divali function.

At last Monday’s Senate 2017 Budget debate, Imbert was fighting a “headache.” In his view, it seemed to be named “Wade Mark.”

“...I didn’t say a word when he was talking!” Imbert carped.

“...You were disturbing everybody!” UNC Senator Mark complained.

Imbert got in the last word: “I didn’t appreciate any (Opposition) contribution...Only wild allegations, inaccurate information, rhetoric, downright untruths, misinformation, hyperbole, theatrics, histrionics, reckless slander. I wish people had to submit to a fact checker like in the Trump/Clinton debates.”

Imbert’s “headache” apart, Parliamentarians’ health issues haven’t been hidden.

Former Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s hypertension and diabetes. UNC MP Suruj Rambachan’s Attention Deficit Disorder/AD Hyperactive Disorder. Dr Delmon Baker’s gastric bypass surgery.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s dengue. Rowley’s prostate tests. PNM Senator Franklin Khan’s heart stents. Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon’s appendectomy. Imbert’s gallbladder surgery.

UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, cricketer and former 30-mile cyclist, says, “Ministerial stress levels are huge—I had 19-hour days. Now I’m back gyming.”

COP MP Prakash Ramadhar’s shed 30 pounds. “...My wife’s cooking and exercise. No surgery!”

UNC whip Ganga Singh maintains approximately the same weight as in 1986 when he entered politics—despite a meat and vegetable diet.

AG Al Rawi’s finds time for daily workouts. National Security Minister Edmund Dillon’s been a swimmer since his Coast Guard beginnings.

Communication Minister Maxie Cuffie doesn’t drink, smoke or eat meat. “I walk regularly.”

In Monday’s debate, Independent Senator Jennifer Raffoul disclosed, two and a half years ago she was diagnosed with a precursor to an autoimmune disorder “which completely changed my view of health and food.”

Raffoul had noted Deyalsingh’s confirmation that $500,000 is expended annually for lung cancer patients, she added, “We must recognise what we put into our food supply really affects our health.”

Deyalsingh had chronicled what faces T&T:

• Childhood obesity doubled in a decade, nearing epidemic;

• non-communicable diseases (cardiac, diabetes, cancer, cerebrovascular) claiming 62 per cent of deaths;

• cause of NCD epidemic: Western lifestyle including lack of exercise. Deyalsingh said he’ll soon unveil an NCD Plan;

• diabetes up from seventh to the third cause of death.

Raffoul subscribes to T&T’s critically-needed tenet of preventative health care presently, over future prohibitive cost.

Now recovered from her disorder, she said, “At the time, because it was life or death...it caused me to learn more about the food supply, toxic chemicals’ and antibiotics’ roles.”

“Are we subsidising chemical input in food to make it slightly cheaper, then spending $500,000 on lung cancer? I know so many people in their 30s with cancer.”

On mercury/toxic chemical effect on fish and food supply, she said, “Even growing organically locally, if water supply is tainted, everything’s impacted.

We need to start examining how we can change agricultural systems,” She noted arguments for and against genetically modified foods including possible impact on digestive systems.

The latter affects adrenals, thyroid, immune system and serotonin (“happiness” chemical) production.

Further concerns: shrimp, “one of the most polluting types of seafood globally. Takeaway food “always comes in Styrofoam and plastic and plastic water bottles, “the highest BPA source and biggest hormone disruptor.”

She added, “I’m more aware every time I go upstairs (Parliament dining room) what we’re intaking. There’s 40 per cent duty on coconut oil. But soya bean and canola oils are genetically modified...these and sunflower oils are high in Omega-6 which trigger inflammatory response and clogs the liver. We should reduce import duty on coconut oil, similar products and have a Council of Professions Associated with Medicine.”

Hopefully, someone’s listening. Laughter alone, will hardly heal all of T&T’s health ills.

n Apologies to PNM deputy leader Rohan Sinanan, inadvertently tagged last week as “UNC” deputy.