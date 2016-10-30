A calypso journey on Nelson Island

Those of us who attended in the Vintage Calypso experience on Nelson Island last weekend got a reintroduction to parts of our cultural selves, elements which we have secluded ourselves from over the past few decades. The experience included the music and the lyrical calypso, the latter resonant with our joy for living and irresistible humour.

Ironically, the experience happened at Nelson Island, a venue which had been a place of pain and humiliation for our ancestors. But history is full of ironies. Maybe it’s a way to administer sweet melodies, piercing lyrics, and wonderful performances to assuage the painful memories of tens of thousands of our ancestral Indians, indentured in the name of colonial capital, and landed at Nelson Island, half dead after the Kala Pani—the crossing of the black water.

Maybe the music was meant to soothe the still-felt pains of injustice inflicted on Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler when he led the revolt against the “sufferation” of our ancestors in the oil and cane fields in the 1920s to 1930s.

It is also a place to reflect on the stories of our lives related in sweet music and lyrics to soothe the still open wounds of the generation of the 1960s to 1970s, shot down when tens of thousands felt that political Independence had not achieved social and economic transformation.

That is the context in which I place the Vintage Calypso on Nelson Island of last weekend. Offerings ranged from the generational “Ole lady walk ah mile and ah half and she talalay” to Bro Superior’s send off, “You haven’t seen Carnival...” which had us chipping over the rugged terrain, reluctant to leave but having to respond to the impatient tooting of the water taxi.

I was startled by the reality that 40 years have gone by since we first heard Mudada’s Papers No Use. The bittersweet refrain played on the keyboards by Ming washed over us. Unfortunately, little has changed: “Like is ah fashion wid de woman, if she ain’t have a date with de bossman . . . she papers no use.”

Mudada was playful with his picong to our “small island” neighbours when he sang: “Mecca of the Steelband, Trinidad meh native land... Is blood, sweat and tears to bring de pan through these years, what de devil with them saying the pan is theirs.”

Maybe they have displayed a greater understanding and appreciation for it than we have.

Nothing that afternoon was more reflective of our capacity to poke fun at ourselves—Trump and Clinton should come and learn—as Mudada’s tale about dog meat. It was hilarious in the extreme, especially for those of us who may already have indulged in “Rover”.

There are few calypso subjects delivered in any era through greater lyrics and insight on the drug problem than Ras Shorty I’s classic Watch Out my Children, or as culturally insightful as GB’s Calypso Rising. Not a clichéd line: “Take my calypso music to the mountain, Let every drop of earth hear when I sing. Rising out of them barrack yards... and the ghettos of starvation... reaching out for tomorrow with a world vibration... ”

Twiggy did justice to the calypsoes injecting a mother’s mournful cry for her children and adding sweetness to master composer GB’s lyrics. What do we know and care about the lives of these men and women of music and lyrics? How do they live from one calypso season to the next?

These are our artistes who interpret our lives, place a song in our hearts, tell the world how “we live, love and sin,” (Bertie Gomes). Do we know when they fall? Do we assist them to rise? Farewell to Smiley—we shall preserve your advice to the Negro Man and your warning to men who like to “pen-up dey wife: she cyah go no way but she still getting bite every day…snake is a creature that like to roam.” Play one for Smiley and Zhivago.

Abebele is the classic troubadour, taking the music to those it belongs to. He reminded us of Black Stalin’s urging: “We could make it if we try.” We think of the Black Man as he seeks to overcome his challenges.

Valentino, one of the voices of 1970, had to hurry offstage so we could catch the water taxi but he did not leave without performing one of the great calypsoes of the last century. The line from Life is a Stage that always gets me is: “Women are the greatest performers for me, down to their love-making, dey could put you in heaven, they could put you in hell…woman could put man places, man will shame to tell, a man role is to love with his heart and soul as females have the better role.”

The Nelson Island expose left with us an exciting understanding of ways and means to explore ourselves, our creations, our historical space. We should support the work of Valerie Taylor and her team at the National Trust.

One lingering bother though, we need to attract those who will inherit the traditions.