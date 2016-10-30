Critical condition

Kevin Baldeosingh

Driving in my car one morning, I heard trade unionist and Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah talking on the radio about the importance of critical thinking. But, after I had finished snickering, it occurred to me that Abdulah and people like him genuinely believe they are critical thinkers. Yet I also consider myself a critical thinker. So, clearly, I am using that term in a completely different sense.

What is the difference, though? In his discourse, Abdulah spoke about the need to have a holistic perspective and to apply analysis to information. I myself define critical thinking in not dissimilar terms: the application of logic to evidence based on reasonable premises. But, again, Abdulah clearly means something different when he speaks about “knowledge” and “evidence”.

This is where ideology enters the picture. To adhere to an ideology is to reject critical thinking. It must be so, because ideologies, by definition, are belief systems which purport to explain everything about reality. The most extreme form of ideological thinking is the conspiracy theory. It doesn’t matter what the conspiracy is: people who are prone to believe in conspiracies suffer from an extreme form of confirmation bias—ie, the common tendency human beings have to accept evidence which confirms their prior beliefs and to reject evidence which contradicts it. Thus, for 9/11 “truthers”, no evidence can disconfirm their belief that the 2001 attack wasn’t planned and executed by the United States government. Even if they are shown the Popular Mechanics issue which showed all the conspiracy claims to be false—documented and expert opinion that Jews were killed in the attack and that jet fuel can indeed melt girders—they will merely dismiss the evidence itself as further proof of the said conspiracy. (“So you don’t think the CIA could have bribed Popular Mechanics to publish those articles?”)

This is the mindset of all ideologues. Leftists believe that socialist policies can fix every problem in the world, from unemployment to racism; gender feminists believe that eradicating the “patriarchy” will end violence and bad sex; social justice warriors believe that removing “privilege” will create a perfect world. Nor is it coincidental that each of these ideologies have common antipathies: which is where their delusion of being critical thinkers comes in.

These antipathies may be grouped under three large headings: capitalism, Western civilisation, and science. As a critical thinker, I am generally in favour of all three: but, for ideologues, anyone who supports these concepts is completely credulous. The post-modernist types also argue that everything is ideology (except post-modernism, of course). But capitalism is not an ideology like socialism. Capitalism is a description of certain economic principles and legal institutions, as well as their function. Socialism is a belief system which applies political power to market forces, invariably failing to achieve either prosperity or freedom.

Western civilisation is resented by these ideologues because of its dominance, but that dominance is the outcome of values such as rationality, democracy, and tolerance. It is true that Western powers have regularly failed to adhere to their own standards, but these nations have met those standards more often than any other civilisation or society. Slavery, for example, existed in all large societies, but England was the first nation to declare the practice morally wrong.

And science is simply the most effective method of understanding reality ever created, and anyone who argues otherwise is just ignorant. Even the lesser assertion more often made—that “science can’t explain everything”—does not mean that there is some other better method of explanation.

This is where real critical thinking departs from critical thinking as defined by Abdulah and his cohorts. I support capitalism, but many Nobel Prizes in Economics have been won by economists showing the limits of markets. I adhere to the values of Western civilisation, but don’t judge it by standards of perfection but by its ratio of accomplishments to defects. And my reliance on science to understand the world allows me to also understand the limits of my understanding.

But, for the ideologues, critical thinking consists exclusively in the rejection of capitalism, Western civilisation, and science. From their perspective, anybody who accepts any claims from those three sources is not only deceived, but immoral.

Now were this perspective confined merely to particular individuals, it would merely be psychologically interesting. But, far too often, these ideologues are in positions to transmit their bogus ideas to a public who, as Abdulah noted, are untrained in critical thinking. And, since bogus ideas are often more attractive than rigorous concepts, the average person sees the world in false terms which, in turn, allows or forces politicians to foist ineffectual policies on the society, hence worsening the condition of the very people who are most vulnerable.

In this sense, Abdulah was quite right. We do need to institute critical thinking in schools and other key institutions. What he fails to realise is that a population with a critical mass of critical thinkers will roundly reject his ideas and anyone who thinks like him.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.