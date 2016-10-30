No sense of political or party identity

Mickela Panday

Harold Wilson, former British prime minister, once said: “A week in politics is a long time.” No truer a political idiom was ever spoken, evidenced by the volume of nonsense that took place on the political stage over the last two weeks. However, before we get into the more incredulous acts performed, as a matter of housekeeping I thought it would be remiss of me not to respond to former attorney general Mr Anand Ramlogan who penned an attack in response to my column last Sunday with a speed that would make Usain Bolt blush.

In a letter to the editor reminiscent of his time as attorney general, Mr Ramlogan sought to engage in his familiar windbag tactics to clarify the date on which he “demitted” office. In particular, the former AG seemed most infuriated that I wrote: “Equally bizarre, some might say outrageous, was the fact lead counsel (Mr Ramlogan) in the challenge to the constitutionality of the act (Bail (Amendment) Act No 7 of 2015), was the previous AG, who had been in that position when the act was passed.”

In this light, let me take this opportunity to clarify my comment. Mr Ramlogan was the AG who introduced the Bail (Amendment) Bill, 2015, in the House of Representatives on January 30, 2015. That bill, unchanged, in April 2015, became the Bail (Amendment) Act, 2015, by which time he had been constructively dismissed as AG—having been requested to resign—amidst allegations of witness tampering.

Surely that bill was approved by him as AG as constitutional before he introduced it in Parliament. The bill and the subsequent act remain his, and accordingly his leading the legal challenge to the constitutionality of the act after it became law was bizarre, to say the least. Any distinction between introducing the bill and passing it into law is in these circumstances quite frankly a distinction without a difference.

If that wasn’t mind-boggling enough, following apparently the declaration by the President of the Senate that the seat of Opposition Senator Hadeed had been declared vacant, the present UNC leader in her wisdom sought to make attorney Gerald Ramdeen a permanent opposition senator. As controversial as her former minister of sport, Mr Ramdeen has, among other things, been embroiled in the infamous Prisongate affair, had his competence in the Clico Commission of Enquiry questioned by the sole commissioner himself, and received millions of dollars in exorbitant legal fees under the PP.

With no end to the UNC leader’s political arrogance, recklessness and misjudgement, on Monday night last, Mrs Persad-Bissessar saw it fit to reintroduce the infamous former COP MP and PP minister of sport to the political stage and even to suggest there was a place for him in the “people’s House.”

The motivation seemed to be that he—and by extension her government—had been “vindicated” by the High Court judgment which found that certain people involved in the LifeSport programme had not been heard by the Ministry of Finance’s audit committee before it compiled and sent its report to the then PM (Mrs Persad-Bissessar); who subsequently revealed the report’s findings publicly. So the present UNC leader was championing a “victory” in a case brought at least in part because of her publication of the report. Surely she, eminent senior counsel, knew that the claimants should have been heard before the report was compiled and before she revealed its contents.

In any event, the judgment was no “vindication” of the former minister, or of the LifeSport programme, or of the PP government. The judgment was careful to note that the audit committee conducted the probe in a systematic and professional manner and no trace of “fraud malice or personal interest” was found. It referred the report back to the committee. As such, the LifeSport programme and the former minister who was responsible for it and who carries other baggage, remain controversial.

None of this appears to matter to the present UNC leader who seems to be adamant in her bid to destroy the already fragmented shell of a great party she now leads only in name.

Again evidenced by the comments of Caroni East MP Bhoe Tewarie, who said on the heels of the re-emergence of the former minister of sport that people “were fed up with politicians who will drift wherever the wind blows.” This from the NAR minister later COP member who suddenly and for political convenience donned UNC colours in the 2015 election? A member of a PP Cabinet that was populated with 1991 NAR, who conveniently wore the symbols of the same UNC which they had previously shunned?

It is obvious that the present UNC leader, on a UNC public platform surrounded by a COP ex CDA chairman suddenly UNC senator and a former COP MP and minister of sport, has through self obsession and narcissism, destroyed the UNC and made it into a vessel for each and every political straggler, devoid of ideological commitment or party loyalty, or any sense at all of political or party identity, to ride. That, and the PNM staying in power while she remains as leader of what passes for the UNC, will be her legacy unless she and her band of opportunists do the right thing and step down.

Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity always—Shubh Divali to all!