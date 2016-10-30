Ryan Hadeed

In the mid-90s, the term ‘political correctness’ (PC) entered the mainstream lexicon of the western world. Though its original use was intended to challenge specific societal behaviours that were deemed oppressive, its modern convention describes language, actions or policies that are purposely designed not to offend or marginalise any particular group of people. But the diverse nature of humanity, with its multitude of ethnicities, religions, and nationalities, means that sensitivities are just as varied as well. So while being PC seeks to curtail the negative connotation of certain stereotypes, it can also be taken to such an extreme that it ends up becoming ridiculous in scope. Either way, it forces the responsibility of self-censorship upon the individual and can result in condemnation for failure to adhere to this new style of communication.

Trinbagonians, for the most part, are not a mean-spirited people. But that doesn’t mean we are thin-skinned either. For us, comments like, “Ya put on weight,” and, “How come ya not married yet,” aren’t about fat shaming or critiquing lifestyle choices, but observations and concerns about a person’s health and happiness. Unfortunately, we also tend to be very blunt when it comes to matters pertaining to race, openly talking about ‘lazy black people’, ‘chinee eating dog’, or how ‘dem Syrian too money hungry’. Perhaps it’s because of this laid-back, non-PC attitude that Brain MacFarlane didn’t think there would be any brouhaha regarding his contribution to Carnival 2017. The presentation, titled Cazabon: The Art of Living, according to him, was inspired by the architecture and history of our colonial period. But where he saw artistic licence to create, others saw the glorification of the plantation society with its dichotomy of the master-slave relationship. One section in particular, La Belle Dame and Garçon de la Maison (French: The Beautiful Woman and the House Boy), was dropped owing to the controversy it created. Its depiction of a French-creole lady and a barely-clothed, strapping African man posing provocatively next to each other stirred the ire of the population owing to the sexual and power disparity it represented. In response, citizens of T&T took to social media to voice their thoughts and opinions.

Now, I’m not the best person to pass judgment on the worth that a costume holds for as I already made clear in my Ash Wednesday column—I hate Carnival! Looking at MacFarlane’s ‘Garcon’, I didn’t immediately understand what all the fuss was about. Whether a person wants to see GQ or Roots, it’s all in the eye of the beholder. But perhaps what we should all appreciate is how people from all walks of life are getting involved in the conversation. Though some of the arguments being made weren’t necessarily intelligent or well thought out, taken as a whole it provides an incredible understanding of our zeitgeist. At the same time, however, Mr MacFarlane’s decision to yield to public pressure should cause us to take pause and reflect on whether we are missing a far larger issue. Has the choice to march in the ‘PC parade’ caused us to willingly suppress freedom of expression as opposed to acknowledging a horrible side of our history?

There was a similar scenario that took place in Trinidad not too long ago. In the week before the Emancipation Day holiday, Khafra Kambon, the head of the Emancipation Support Committee, made a call for the removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus which was erected as a tribute for his discovering Trinidad. Despite the accomplishment, Mr Kambon is of the opinion that we should not be honouring an individual whose actions resulted in the colonisation of the region and the genocide of its indigenous civilisation. He also believes that the mere presence of the statue perpetuates a ‘mental colonisation’ that conditions coloured people to see themselves as inferior to white Europeans. Yes, the negative effects of the African slave trade on the continent’s diaspora cannot be underestimated, but placing the blame on one man and removing his statue also overestimates the solution and does nothing to help us in overcoming the problems that resulted from it.

Such attempts at ignoring or erasing the shameful parts of our history are not only foolhardy endeavours but counterproductive in nurturing our sense of identity. With respect to Mr MacFarlane’s vision, I doubt there was any intention to trivialise the realities of slavery. It may have been in poor taste, but let’s be honest about something—the costumes of recent years have been criticised for being little more than ‘bikini & beads’. That single section, as inflammatory as it was, told a story; we may not have liked what it said, but it definitely made us think. It took Carnival beyond the simplicity of drunken cavorting and elevated it to a higher plain of pageantry. And that is what the essence of the mas is supposed to be.

Long after this has subsided, ‘the greatest show on Earth’ will still go on, albeit a little more PC and a little less ‘great’. Ironically enough, very little of what occurs during Carnival would be deemed politically correct by modern standards; with its half-naked bodies, sexually-suggestive lyrics, and excessive alcohol consumption. Yet putting those things aside, it was the image of a fair-skinned mistress and her dark-skinned slave that offended our sensitivities. Let’s not forget that the genesis of Carnival, the Canboulay celebration, was started by slaves both to defy and emulate their masters. History may be coming full circle if the actions of our ancestors are being repeated. Except we, their descendants, are embracing it as a free people living in a free society. It just goes to show that being politically correct can sometimes be the wrong thing to do.