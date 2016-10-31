Trinidad and Tobago has the sixth highest per capita ecological footprint in the world. If everybody on earth were to live like a Trinidadian or Tobagonian, we would need 4.64 planets. The average T&T citizen has an ecological footprint of 7.9 global hectares (gha). This data comes from the Global Footprint Network. Sixty per cent of this ecological footprint comes from CO2 emissions.

T&Tʼs citizens star in the Anthropocene. The Anthropocene is the current geological age in which human activity is the single biggest influence on climate and the environment. Aside from climate change, deforestation and species extinction there are geological signs like a thin deposit of mercury due to coal-fired power plants, a forming layer of plastic particles and fossilizing bones of the 60 billion chickens humans consume each year.

Apologists for T&Tʼs environmental impact will deny the notion that T&T has a leading role in anything environmental, let alone a geological epoch, because our total impact is less than one per cent. They advocate the abandonment of individual responsibility, which means the abandonment of self. T&T used up its biocapacity credit on March 18, our planetary overshoot day.

That is the date on which we used up more resources and produced more waste than the planet can regenerate and absorb per capita. That is five months before the global overshoot day which falls in August. Each year the overshoot date falls earlier, as we degrade our biocapacity.

Imagine the ecological footprint to be a bank account. Natural capital is the credit which is the total productivity of our ecosystems and resources. Then there are debits that lessen the value of the ecosystem: unsustainable fishing, destruction of forests, the draining of wetlands for housing or agriculture, desertification, soil erosion, pollution, greenhouse gasses.

The biosphere is the bank of life. It provides everything we need: air, food, water, clothes. Virtually all human pleasure derives from it as well. The smell of flowers, a beautiful sunset, a long beach walk to unwind.

Just like the banking system it is too big to fail. Failure means extinction of the human race, or maybe a new life on Mars, if anybody cares to place a bet on Elon Musk. This is why one world is the goal. We must live within the means of one world. By chance, the per capita biocapacity of T&T, 1.6 gha, is very near the per capita biocapacity of the earth, 1.7 gha.

A global hectare, or gha, is the average productivity of all biologically productive areas on earth in a given year. A hectare is about the size of a football field. This figure becomes smaller each year as the population increases and ecosystems lose productivity. At the top of the ecological footprint list are Luxembourg with 15.8 gha; Australia with 9.3 gha; the USA and Canada with each 8.2 gha; Singapore with 8 gha; and T&T with 7.9 gha.

T&Tʼs heavy ecological footprint is a result of the petrostate and its CO2 emissions, which are the second highest in the world per capita. Measured by per capita GDP T&T has a poor conversion rate of natural capital to GDP. All of the worldʼs most polluting countries are high earners by GDP.

Luxembourg stands at the top with a per capita GDP of over US$110,000 (2013). T&T comes in at the bottom of this list of six countries at over US$18,000 per capita (2013). Australia, USA, Canada and Singapore all have GDPs in the mid-US$ 50,000 range.

Here’s what they do with their natural capital: Luxembourg earns US$7,006 per gha used; Australia US$7,253 per gha; USA US$6468 per gha; Canada US$6,336 per gha; Singapore US$6,897; and T&T only US$2,325 per gha. T&T follows a resource and pollution-heavy mode of development that fails to reward its citizens with a high GDP.

Why continue along this path? Aside from a high ecological footprint, T&T also suffers from high crime, high income inequality, high consumption, low productivity. Isnʼt it time for a rethink? High oil boom cycles, and low recessions. The oil and gas gurus say not to worry, everybody knows that the energy market goes in cycles.

What’s not to worry? Another cycle of more of the same? That is the scariest thing possible. Now is the time for bold, transformational leadership.

Policymakers must become land, air and water managers; environmental accountants who understand the ecological footprint bank account. No longer can we follow a development path that requires the destruction of natural capital for GDP.

We must learn to live within the means of our islands, 1.6 gha per person. This can be done if technology is embraced, proper environmental management is practised and behavioural norms are adjusted. Our economy, our people, our one world can thrive within the limits of what nature can provide.