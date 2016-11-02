Connecting the Dottin

Kevin Baldeosingh

Seventh-Day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin is admired by people from all walks of life, from President Anthony Carmona to people who pay rent. Widely respected as a better crime-fighter than Batman, Pastor Dottin has been a member of the Police Service Commission and other boards where his criminal expertise has helped put T&T where it is today.

He is also regularly invited by school principals to lecture students on why it is wrong to be a murderer, a homosexual, or a homosexual murderer. And last week, when he was appointed by President Carmona as a temporary Independent Senator, Pastor Dottin gave crime-fighting advice to the Parliament and by extension the citizens of T&T.

Dottin, 67, told the Parliament how he had been abducted last May while in traffic. According to the pastor, a man selling steering wheel covers from a trolley accused him of mashing up his trolley, demanded $5,000 in compensation, and jumped into Pastor Dottin’s car and told him to drive to the Centre of Excellence. “That is how I know I was abducted,” said Pastor Dottin, who has deductive abilities on par with Sherlock Holmes’s so, unlike ordinary mortals, doesn’t have to rely on more obvious clues like being held up at gunpoint.

Now you mustn’t think that, in complying with the man’s instructions, the pastor was caving in to crime. After all, in the same contribution, he instructed the Senate that “We must never allow the criminals to feel that we are scared of them, we must never surrender.” So, obviously, he looked at his abductor straight in the eye in his rear-view mirror as he drove to the Centre of Excellence. A bold move, for sure, but that is the kind of man Pastor Dottin is.

Having already given the man a $1500 cheque for his trolley, Pastor Dottin told the Senate that “He and his group ordered me to go to the ATM machine” to withdraw the $3,500 balance. Pastor Dottin complied with these instructions, but not because he was surrendering but sticking strictly to his principles.

We know this because, referring to money laundering, Dottin had told the Senate, “I am one who believes that there should be no casinos at all.” This clearly shows that, in capitulating to the abductor’s instructions, Pastor Dottin wasn’t going to gamble with his life, because gambling is immoral.

He also said, “The real owners of the society are the godfathers of the drug trade.” Logically, this would imply that Members of Parliament are owned by drug barons, since they run the nation. But, if this is so, why would Pastor Dottin accept a senatorial appointment?

Again, the answer lies in Dottin’s Christian principles: he was only following the example of Jesus who went among the prostitutes and thieves to save them. Indeed, although Adventists are teetotallers, Dottin was even willing to accept a senatorial appointment from a President who spent $800,000 of taxpayers’ money on wrongly labelled bottles of wine.

This shows how strong Pastor Dottin’s faith is, because when contacted by the Express newspaper to clarify his story, he said that his abductor avoided the security cameras outside the Centre of Excellence and waited under a tree in the administrative area while Pastor Dottin went into the ATM to withdraw the cash.

Now an atheist like me would have run away at that point or asked the security guard two feet away for help. But Pastor Dottin is a man of God. “I went and put the credit card into the machine and it was like a miracle,” he told the Express. “Something went wrong, the ATM captured the card. When I turned around that card was back in my pocket, I am telling you.” The machine then stopped working and this snafu caused the abductor and his group to leave, presumably awed by the power of God.

Now it is possible that Pastor Dottin simply took out the wrong card and inserted it into the ATM, but he assured the Express that he had contacted the bank which confirmed that his ATM card had indeed been used at the time he was in the Centre of Excellence.

He also said that the man cashed the $1,500 cheque, which shows how strong Pastor Dottin’s faith is since, although he spoke to the bank, he relied on God to cancel the cheque.

“If somebody else tell me that I wouldn’t believe it,” Pastor Dottin told the Senate: but he does believe it since, as a man of God, he knows he would never fool himself.

