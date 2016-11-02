Word, image, wild fantasy

So, the PNM’s Divali celebration on TV and this dude in a slamming white Hindu-type costume comes on screen. Before I could help it, I said to myself: “That is one bad-assed looking dude. He’s killing it in that outfit.” At that moment, my inner Leonard McCoy shouted: “That’s the Prime Minister, man! That’s no dude!” So it was. I missed the ministers’ sing-along, but I’m told it was something to see and hear.

A UNC MP didn’t agree. It was, she believed, disrespectful, or something like that. Well, with everyone else on Facebook, she’s entitled to her opinion. (And if I had to give her some advice, it would be to save the ire and the obloquy for serious things, and then, make sure you sound serious, literate and tasteful.)

But back to the point: in these days, surrounded by several endless streams of instant, widely-disseminated images I don’t think many people appreciated the importance of that moment.

The PNM has always preached multi-racialism, but for much of its history practised the opposite. Its stooge, James Alva Bain, writing in the Guardian in 1976, sounded a warning of the impending Indian threat. Its supporters in the 1950s and 60s attacked Indian houses (by stoning them), and Indian individuals, while the police looked the other way. States of emergency were declared in Indo constituencies in the 1960s. There are people alive today who lived through this.

For decades, no trace of an Indian/Hindu presence was visible in PNM representations of the nation. In diplomatic missions, sports and cultural missions and so forth. Now, you have senior members of a youngish multi-ethnic PNM Cabinet publicly singing Hindu songs while wearing Hindu costumes. And in the case of the PM, wearing the costume with such verve, I kept expecting a squad of Bollywood dancers to jump out behind him.

It’s tempting to add that to the latest Cabinet appointments and conclude that the times, they’re a-changin’. There’s no denying they are. But let’s not blow too much sunshine up each other’s multi-ethnic fantasies. There’s still a lot of hate and ignorance percolating out there, and it’s stoked opportunistically for political purposes.

One of the main media of that ignorance is the dangerous mythologising that passes as history. And by coincidence, this phenomenon—the stream of images, history, ethnicity and politics forming an involuntary nexus—repeated itself simultaneously around the MacFarlane affair. It’s all neatly encapsulated by the image of the virile black man and the white woman, which has generated much heat, but little light.

Both events can be similarly read/interpreted: first, as instants in the endless present tense of mass media; and second, as end points of long histories. The PM in Hindu costume is one thing, and its reading can be literal, as I’m sure it was intended. The black man and the white woman, located in Trinidad Carnival, however, can be read several ways, many of them not publishable.

One reading is the obvious—black slave, white lady, with all the status, hierarchical, and sexual connotations attached. To state the obvious, the white female body has always been a source of fascination, mystique and desire among non-white males. In that regard this tableau presented by MacFarlane is a distasteful one, informed by a tiresome ignorance of the image’s full implications, and the dark emotions it ignites. If read ironically that’s something else. But if his previous work is a guide, I’m sure it was never intended to be ironic.

MacFarlane has gotten away with some egregious mangling of “history” in previous presentations, though I don’t blame him. He was just channeling the facile nonsense that passes for history, especially Carnival history. But if you put “Carnival” and “slavery” together, eventually this image is going to pop up. So will the term “negre jardin”, a popular mas’ among white men in the good ol’ days, when they dressed up as black field slaves. (Analyse that.)

But the history of black men and white women in Trinidad is a little more nuanced than servant boys and white ladies of the house. Henry Sylvester Williams, the Trinidadian founder of the Pan African Association, married a white woman. So did CLR James (twice). So did the calypsonian Sparrow. This suggests but doesn’t tell much.

The intermingling of white and non-white bodies in the Trinidadian imagination can best be traced through imaginative literature. In the 1907 the Trinidadian novel Rupert Gray (by Stephen Cobham) tells the story of the eponymous black protagonist who is determined to better the colonials on their own ground, and who is not ashamed of his African origins. Gray (probably based on Henry Sylvester Williams) marries a white woman.

The issue of interracial coupling was dealt with at greater length by Alfred Mendes in his short stories, the best of which are collected in The Man Who Ran Away (edited by Michele Levy). In there, you’ll find stories of Boodhoo, the half-Indian labourer, half-plantation overseer who seduces his father’s young British wife; of Grace, a Trinidadian Chinese woman who is bullied by British women because a British man wants to marry her; and the brown-skinned Frank, who brings his white American wife to meet his family. And for a contemporary take, there’s Naipaul’s Guerillas.

This is all to say that the material for a fuller understanding of these issues exists. One would hope the history buffs who are so eager to jump into any argument brandishing “history” might expand their scope outside Facebook, which is turning to be quite the Trini perversion. And unfortunately, the Facebook mob seems to be the new arbiters of historical and other forms of knowledge. Take that, professional historians.