Divali stands as a spiritual light to guide

In the continuous seamless transition that is life, last week’s Divali celebration was one of the most significant occasions in the Hindu community as well as the larger society. Once again, the manifestation of what is best for our society could be evidenced throughout the country.

The triumphant lights of Divali brightened the national landscape in several hues and colours. Each street, community and group celebrated Divali with great festivity. Against a backdrop of rampant criminality by a small minority of citizens, Divali stands as the beacon of spiritual light to guide misguided souls on the correct path.

Divali represented a profound soul-searching opportunity for individuals, families and the country alike to engage in an analysis of their respective lifestyles and the need to review. Our country cannot afford the staggering loss of largely young lives over the past decade. Whether many of them followed the wrong path or not is moot. There has to be an integrated education approach to changing the negative lifestyles, values, beliefs, ethics and habit of many people in the country.

The annual expenditure on national security has been a disaster. Close to $100 billion has been spent on national security over the last decade, yet citizens continue to live in mortal fear of having their lives snuffed out. Every single unusual sound is now a trigger to panic attack. The citizens of the country cannot afford to lead lives that are so substantially lacking in qualitative value.

No amount of wealth can generate the safety of lives until there is a fundamental transformation in values and beliefs. The 2017 budget for national security is not expected to yield any significant advances in the war against crime. Coupled with the less than acceptable performance by the police service and the inadequacies, citizens of this country cannot be expected to lead lives devoid of fear.

The Government and all citizens have a responsibility to reengage in new ways to use our resources. While it seems glib to speak about everyone having to make do with less because of the country’s decreasing revenue, we must understand that this is a puerile and superficial argument. The most salient point has to be the best distribution of the available revenue where the most value, benefit and impact will be achieved.

Divali stands as a light in this new thinking. It is necessary for the Government, corporate sector and wealthy individual to provide resources to the groups, organisations and other entities that are more capable of making advances against crime.

Too many of our citizens believe that religious and other social groups should not be supported by state revenue, conveniently forgetting that everyone contributes to the taxes collected.

If the Government really wants to make an impact in transforming lives then religious groups ought to be supported more financially generous to make a difference in the lives of individuals. It must be remembered that the police and judicial services are largely punitive by nature and are not geared to improvements in the lives of people in most instances.

Sure there are police youth clubs and other similar outreach initiatives, but these are quite few overall and target specific people and communities. The religious organisations have the widest reach in the country and influence more lives than the Government.

It will be shuddering to think what would be the fate of this country if the religious organisations were to fail. While religious organisations do not trumpet the thousands of lives that they have changed, it would be silly to believe that they have not made an incredible difference in the lives of citizens.

The salient point therefore is that the country has to become alert to the fact that in good as well as difficult times the endeavours of religious organisations ought to be supported wholeheartedly. When the lights of Divali were lit they brightened the environment and lives of both Hindus and non-Hindus alike, believers and non-believers alike.

Our reflection on Divali has to encompass a greater and wider vision for our country. Narrow parochial and political boundaries must be demolished for our country to advance. Our thinking has to be revisited.

Many Hindu students at university and other similar institutions have complained about the insensitivity of faculty at these places. Even though knowing the efforts people expend both in preparation and celebration on Divali they demand that assignments be completed and submitted on the day after Divali or on Divali day itself.

Faculty must respect the beliefs of their students and structure assignments accordingly.

This post Divali reflection is an assessment of the values of our country and the need to revisit these values to progress. In the same way, the Hindu community having observed Divali in the sacred month of Kartik now seamlessly continues the purificatory Kartik Nahaan observance until the full moon day in November.

Hindus, after receiving the blessing of Lakshmi Mata, must recommit themselves to loftier goals in life and positive contributions to society.

A bath in the Holy Month of Kartik and worship of the Supreme are building blocks to ascend the divine regions.