Life in jail for deed, bank forgery

Yes, fraud crimes in T&T have risen from 2015 to 2016. Last year, it was 592 and from January to September 2016, it is already 659. And, we still have four more months to go.

This article deals with forgery, a type of fraud. The rapid advancements in technology are making it much easier for fraud and more specifically forgery to be committed where people and institutions are victims. Forgery includes but are not limited to bank and currency notes, land deeds, shipping documents, licences, seals, stamps, etc.

According to T&T laws, forgery is the making of a false document for it to be used as genuine. It also includes counterfeiting seals and dies. Importantly, it includes the intent to defraud and deceive. A document is considered false if it was made by someone whom you did not authorise to produce it. It can also be false if when you authorise a document to be made, the maker inserted false or other information in it.

There is a range of punishments for guilty forgers in T&T. On the highest extreme, it is life imprisonment and on the lower end, it is two years imprisonment. Sentences of 14 and seven years are in-between.

It is important that the following forgeries and punishments be widely shared with the public especially for preventative purposes. Note that there are no fines as penalties; it’s jail time for all!

Financial institutions as well as the police and relevant NGOs should provide continuous tips for the public using the multiplicity of media available.

Life imprisonment forgeries:

People with intent as well as those who commit forgery on any of the following documents receive life imprisonment: testimonies of living or dead persons, letters of probation, deeds, bank and currency notes. Life imprisonment is also prescribed for people with intent to defraud or deceive or who forges documents that affixes the stamp of the public seal of T&T and of the President.

Fourteen-year imprisonment forgeries:

Any person who intends to defraud or commit forgery on any of the following documents can be imprisoned for 14 years: bill of exchange; title to lands and goods; power of attorney or authority to transfer stocks, shares, annuity; entry to books/registers relating to shares, dividends, interests; insurance policies; registers of births, deaths, baptisms, marriages; labels from President, ministers or head of departments from public service, etc. People who use forgery to demand property also get this term of imprisonment. Further, for just possessing forged documents, seals, dies, stamps and labels as well as forged bank and currency notes, can land you 14 years in prison.

Seven-year imprisonment forgeries:

A forger receives seven years imprisonment for intent to defraud or deceive or commit forgery with any of the following seals: Registrar General, Registrar of Supreme Court, city, town, borough, mayor or municipal corporation, judge, minister of religion, consul, commissioner of affidavits, etc.

Further, this sentence is on the books for people with intent to defraud or deceive or commit forgery with the following documents: official documents, registers, books belonging to the Court of Justice, judges, magistrates, officers or clerks of any court; certificates or certified copies of documents, registers, books; documents from Commissioner of Affidavits, documents to be used as evidence in court; builder’s certificates, bill of sale, mortgage; permits from Comptroller of Accounts, Customs and Excise, Board of Inland Revenue, Registrar General; driving permit including provisional and learner’s; national ID card, etc.

In addition, a seven-year imprisonment is there for peoples who have paper or implements for forgery, eg, special paper, revenue paper. Implements include frames, moulds, instruments, items for engraving, printing, possession of unfinished notes for currency, etc.

Two-year imprisonment forgeries:

A person who commits forgery of a passport or makes a statement known to be untrue to procure a passport, receives two years imprisonment. A similar sentence applies for those guilty of possessing, purchasing or receiving special paper for making bank and currency notes, treasury bills, etc.

Did you know that a person who utters or provides a forged document, seal or die is guilty and liable to the same punishment as if he had forged the document, seal or die? What does this mean? Always ensure that whatever document you are providing is valid; the onus is on you!

Preventative steps:

Whenever you are doing any transaction like purchasing land, property or vehicle for example, always ensure that the documents are above board. If you are in doubt, consult with a professional like an attorney. This is a safety check for your benefit.

In the upcoming busy Christmas and Carnival seasons, many instances of counterfeit local and foreign currencies will surface. You don’t want to be victimised as well as imprisoned for possession. Always pay extreme caution to your cheque books, credit cards etc, so that they don’t end up in the wrong hands. Store and dispose of them appropriately. When accepting cheques (personal and company) always ensure that they have been cleared before giving the goods and services. In the end, forgery can be significantly reduced with commonsense and logical approaches.

