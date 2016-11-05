Cash for gas: a few questions

There are few things Trinis love more than a good rant. The Petroleum Dealers Association obliged our insatiable appetite for bacchanal with an announcement that gas stations across the country will no longer process electronic payments. Criticisms ricochetted across social media. Members of the public rushed to condemn the move, suggesting station owners are punishing citizens to settle a score with the Government. Also thrown in for good measure was opinion that some dealers are just greedy.

Citizens’ reactions galloped away on early media coverage, which was little more than the announcement from the petroleum dealers of the impending card to cash switch. Initial stories lacked the ballast of analysis of the issues which brought the gas station owners to this far-reaching decision. A truer picture gradually began to emerge with some follow-up stories and interviews. But by then, how many minds were made up? There are several questions which were perhaps missed in the preliminary examination of the petroleum dealers’ cash–only declaration.

Here’s a good opener: why would gas station owners put themselves, their workers and customers at risk of criminal targeting, given our established track record of gas station hold-ups? Additionally, why would petroleum dealers revert to a cash handling environment in which pilferage would be far more difficult to detect? Why would they prefer a situation in which unscrupulous workers could easily slip cash into their pockets?

So that brings us logically to the next question, are gas station owners being unreasonable in saying they can’t survive on the existing margins? First off, their obligation to pay increases in the Green Fund and Business Levy is as fixed as their profit margins. From what I’ve read, after their green fund and business levy deductions, dealers make $3.95 on every $100 dollars you spend at a gas station on super and premium gasoline. Out of that $3.95 they have to pay electricity bills, workers’ wages, charges on electronic transactions and station maintenance. They must also account for their own needs and those of their families with the same $3.95. Where then is the financial wriggle room?

Some seem to favour yanking the licenses of truculent petroleum dealers and handing them over to those who could make a better go of it. Build bigger, sell food, beer, establish a mini grocery why don’t you?

We should ask ourselves, is the blinged out, megastore gas station business model representative of all gas stations in T&T?

That model of gas station is not broadly applicable. It depends on land space but, more importantly, on the economic demographics of the respective communities. It is probably unlikely that a farmer filling up his pick-up truck in Mantacool, Tableland will buy gas station sushi.

Ask yourself this, if the Government were to immediately revoke all gas station owners’ licenses and dangle them out there for public interest, how many businessmen will take their investment dollars and put them into communities like Cedros, Icacos, Sangre Grande, Toco and Moruga?

Former minister of energy Kevin Ramnarine suggests we may soon see closures of as many as 30 gas stations across the country. He points out there have already been closures in La Brea, Claxton Bay and Cumuto to name a few.

The struggle gas stations face is a reality with which I am all too familiar. My work takes me to many of our far flung communities. In many instances I find myself running low on fuel.

The gas stations in rural communities I visit are, very often, closed or out of gas. In Cedros my heart always sinks when I pull into the station only to see the pump nozzles placed atop the pumps. That’s rural code for “out of gas.” This also happens frequently on trips to Grande Riviere where there is never any guarantee of getting diesel at the NP station in Cumana.

It is my opinion that petroleum dealers’ request for increases on fuel profit margins is deserving of serious consideration. The public should note that this doesn’t mean higher gas prices, it simply means a bigger piece of the profit pie so gas station owners can do more than just tread water.

The cash-only option seems like a desperate gambit designed to force the government to take decisive action on issues left in abeyance since 2005, the year profit margins were last addressed by the state. Ponder this for a moment. A gas station owner’s profit margins are controlled by the state, irrespective of increasing costs. Neighbouring Venezuela knows a thing or two about the effects of price controls on private businesses.

The media could have done a better job covering this story and the petroleum dealers could certainly been more effective in prosecuting their case publicly. As for the consumers, we all could have been a bit more inquisitive rather than jumping to conclusions.