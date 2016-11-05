Local govt battle cries and issues begin

And they’re off! Local government battle cries have been in force all week.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley promoted PNM’s campaign thrust at Thursday’s Arima meeting, “Tonight I call on people of all political persuasions, join the PNM... wherever you vote, vote PNM!”

Some replies—not necessarily what he’d want—came just as loudly last night as the Opposition UNC rolled into Fyzabad.

Next Monday’s nomination registration with the Elections and Boundaries Commission takes campaigning to another level towards November 28 poll day. But this week brought certain issues for the main contenders.

Rowley showed up at Thursday’s post Cabinet media briefing to assuage public sector unease over misinterpretation of Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s wage restraint position and his 0-0-0 start-up point for public sector negotiations. Imbert’s speedy clarification didn’t quell the hubbub which Government clearly couldn’t afford with a local government election three weeks away.

Hence Rowley’s intervention, bidding to take the heat down by deflating the 0-0-0 position as “speculative.” How much the situation may have hurt Imbert’s stocks (within and without PNM) may be gauged by Rowley’s quip to reporters (with a grin) “I know some of you may have enjoyed (Wednesday), but I know one person who didn’t enjoy it...”

Further damage control came with Rowley’s attempt to change the national conversation, revealing Government had filed legal action against people concerning alleged corruption—this, allegedly involving HDC officials from the past PP/UNC administration.

Last Sunday’s PNM campaign launch was likely one aspect of the local government thrust. The other may have come with Monday’s Cabinet reshuffle. Indeed, Rowley has said a leader’s duties include having the “right people in the right place at the right time.” (This, when asked about Nicole Olivierre’s removal from Energy).

In his second set of firings and hirings, the question of timing and PNM’s outreach for local government polls arises since PNM aims on increasing its eight corporations with some of UNC’s six. The PNM, 14 months after election victory is wooing a population—including members—struggling with tough times. Its local government chances therefore lie further afield from its base—hence Rowley’s Arima pitch to all and sundry.

Therefore Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and OPM Minister Stuart Young’s recent Bollywood act may not have been simple jest.

Rowley’s appointments of East Trinidad-based Rohan Sinanan (Works) and Southerner Kazim Hosein (Rural Development/Local Government) will also diversify PNM’s ministerial profile and the face of two ministries which are as key to PNM’s future in elections, as both ministers’ respective points of origin are.

PNM deputy leader Sinanan’s ministry handles projects and contracts. Hosein with an local government background is in a similarly endowed ministry, in time for local government elections. Both are campaign managers: Sinanan, for 2015 general polls, Hosein handling San Fernando East.

Sinanan and new Energy Minister Franklin Khan will be particularly expected to deliver due to their top party posts. The writing was on the wall for former Energy Minister Olivierre—who some said was lightweight for Energy at this time—since Rowley’s September quip to reporters to question her since she “mightn’t be here tomorrow.”

And the firing of Anil Antoine (PNM D’Abadie O’Meara MP) shouldn’t fuel UNC hope of returning ex-MP Anil Roberts to the frontlines, since “his story isn’t over,” PNMites claim.

For elections, key battleground is PNM-targeted, UNC-controlled Chaguanas where a four-way fight looms among PNM, UNC, ILP and National Solidarity Assembly.

A three-way fight looms in San Fernando, Siparia and Piarco-Tunapuna among the PNM, UNC and COP.

UNC is targetting PNM-held Sangre Grande, though a former UNC councillor is on PNM’s slate and two UNC front liners turned NSA, UNC’s David Lee confirmed. UNC candidates include WI cricketing legend Raphick Jumadeen and singer Amit Sooknanan.

In the negative economic climate, jobs and survival will top public considerations as the PNM pushes its “local government reform” plan and the UNC, its lobby for more efficient councils.

On the eve of next Wednesday’s US Presidential poll, CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Fareed Zakaria on Monday cited a “Banana Republic vibe” (sic) marking the extremely vitriolic campaign—including Republican contender Donald Trump’s “Lock her up” calls concerning Democrats’ opponent Hillary Clinton—criminalisation of issues and revelations made without prosecutorial basis.

That however has been the tone of T&T politics—local government 2016 will likely be no better—and everyone’s survived. As will Clinton and Trump after Wednesday.