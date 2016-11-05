MAN & CHILD: Sex for your child

When my daughter Jinaki was about two years old, we were liming in a paddling pool and a boy, also around two years of age, approached her where she was standing knee-deep in the water. Before he could even engage her, however, his father reached out and quickly pulled him back.

I don’t know why. Maybe the father knew his son liked to play rough. Or maybe the father thought I would object to any boy playing with my dougla daughter.

Since then, I’ve seen this phenomenon repeated quite a few times. Every time a boy approaches Jinaki, the parents will restrain him, unless he’s a one-year-old. This is so even if I’m standing close by watching and clearly not bothered. But, if it’s a girl, the parents are happy to encourage the interaction.

Even though I now have a son, I’m still not sure why this happens so often. Is it that all these boys play rough and the parents are afraid my daughter will get knocked down which would lead to a confrontation with the angry parent (me)? Or does it have something to do with sex—that the parents either perceive, or, more likely, think that I will perceive—the approach as some sort of pass?

Whatever the reason, the fact is that boys are constrained in their interactions in ways girls are not. When Kyle is a little older, I’ll see if this attitude also applies to boy-boy interactions. But I will also have to find a way to let parents know that their boy children can interact freely with my daughter. Until she hits puberty, of course. Then I’ll want to see their IQ scores first.

If, however, I have done my Daddy job properly, even that won’t be necessary. Jinaki already says she’s a “loquacious” girl, so I’m hoping by the time she’s 13 her vocabulary will intimidate any boy who doesn’t read books. More importantly, I hope she’ll have the kind of personality which will allow her to deal with ignorant boys on her own (as well as martial arts skills since I’m going to enrol her in a class, if she’s interested, when she’s five years old).

Truth be told, I am actually more concerned about my son, Kyle, being harassed by girls than Jinaki being harassed by boys. My wife and me have already planned to keep an eye on Jinaki’s friends when she’s 14 and Kyle is 12, because he has longer eyelashes than her and a mouth like a rosebud.

Our philosophy, however, is that parents cannot keep children from doing what they want do—at least, not without using methods that would be more harmful than the child’s actions. The parents’ job is only to prepare their children to handle whatever they try to do.

In this regard, we intend to make sure both Jinaki and Kyle are well informed about sexual matters long before they reach puberty. Sex therapist Marty Klein in his book America’s War on Sex asserts that “withholding ordinary sexual information and words from kids is bad for them, retarding their normal intellectual and emotional growth.” That is why my wife and me intend to answer any questions Jinaki and Kyle pose about sex. And, in this place, that will probably make many parents want to keep their children away from ours.