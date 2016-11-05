What kind of society are we leaving behind?

Our country is riddled with crime every day. My heart aches seeing the deaths, robberies, rapes, murders etc. But it doesn’t hurt or affect as much until it hits home.

My brother-in-law, while doing sales on the road, was robbed at gun point recently, while his co-worker was shot dead in front his eyes. What went through his mind while bullets were flying in his direction, I will never know.

When my sister received the call to inform her of the incident, I can only imagine what she felt because, as I also received the news I cried from relief that he was okay and I cried from grief for his co-worker and his family. Why oh why did they have to kill a hardworking man, break a family, take away their loved one. While we thank God for our loved one’s life, another family is grieving for the loss of their loved one. My heart bleeds as I keep asking what is happening in society today? What is happening to our youths? Why are humans so unkind and disrespectful to each other? Why do we litter, pollute and waste? What are we leaving behind for our children? All these questions run through my mind and yet I have no answers. Some people want what’s best for their children and their future and are trying their hardest to keep their kids on the right path. Others don’t care enough for their children’s future and this is where it all goes downhill. Some youths want things too easy and go down the wrong path to get it, while others are willing to work hard, the right way, to get want they want out of life.

Do we not believe in God anymore? Or doing things the right way, by working for what you want in life? Or do they believe that robbing and killing is working hard to get what they want in life? My heart aches at the tug-o-war in society; how do we make it right?

We all need to ask ourselves what we should be doing to make it right and do our part, otherwise our children shall have no safe future.

Sarah Madhoo,

Freeport