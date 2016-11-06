Harass is one word

Kevin Baldeosingh

Gender feminists were in their glee a few weeks ago when a young woman posted a video on social media showing her cussing up some young men who, according to her post, had been making lewd comments to her as she walked through the Brian Lara Promenade in Port-of-Spain after working out at the gym.

Such acts are indefensible, but not inexplicable. This kind of behaviour is most typical among young, poor illiterate males who, basically, have little or nothing to offer a woman since, as Shadow sang, “Without money/To buy honey/You headed for misery.” Hence these young men’s futile resort to vulgarity, which is the only means by which they can get even negative attention from any sexually attractive woman outside their social class.

But the gender feminists, as usual, used the incident to demonise all men. One leading feminist asserted that “men, whether a few or many, present a sexual threat” and condemned men’s “denial of rape culture in all its forms, playing it down as unreal because it’s an inconvenient truth”.

However, as equity feminist and rape survivor Wendy McElroy asserts in her book Rape Culture Hysteria: “The rape culture is a particularly vicious fiction because it brands half the human race . . . as rapists or rape facilitators. This slander would be denounced as hate speech if it were directed at any other class of human beings, such as blacks, gays, or women.” She also points out that when a single adjective like ‘rape’ is used to define a culture, the adjective supposedly captures a pervasive attitude or behaviour of that society, and she cites Canadian journalist Barbara Key who notes that “those who speak of a rape culture don’t understand what the word ‘culture’ actually means. To define a culture, a phenomenon must be widely accepted as the NORM.”

Now, can anyone seriously argue that the vast majority of men in T&T, if asked whether raping a woman is okay, would answer “Yes”? Would even half of men say so, or even 25 per cent? The gender feminists, despite their supposedly deep concern about “men’s collective and public failure to acknowledge the normalcy of predatory masculinity”, have never conducted any opinion survey to confirm this supposed predilection. This is because they take it as a given that most men are, in fact, at least potential rapists who would lie about their predilections on any such survey. But even that raises the question—if T&T has a rape culture, and if a cultural trait is by definition approved by a critical mass of people in a given society, why would men feel any need to lie about their approval of rape?

McElroy tells us why gender feminists avoid such thorny questions. “Those who stoke hysteria rarely do so because they have the backing of facts and logic. Hysteria is more often used to short circuit the critical thinking of listeners,” she writes.

The one male columnist who took up this issue was, ironically, in full agreement with the gender feminists, even using their favoured adjective—“epidemic”—in asserting that “‘sooting’, cat calling, insulting, humiliating and degrading our women have long been at epidemic levels in our country.” He repeated their typical statistical error of conflating incidents with individuals, echoing the line of the gender feminist writing about “women whose stories abounded everywhere but in the press, for more than a few days, though those stories occur every single day,” as though “stories” equates with “women” (it can’t, because the majority of harassed women are a minority of attractive females between 14 and 30 years of age) and as though each act of harassment is by a different man. Indeed, the irony here was double: first, the columnist is a man who is white, wealthy and, even in his 80s, still handsome, so he is unlikely for most of his life to have even understood the need to pursue a woman, let alone harass her. Second, gender feminists habitually categorise white men as the original rapists.

The gender feminist went on to criticise the “the complicity of men and their failure to collectively break the bro code, to say no to all forms of sexism and sexual harassment that harm women and deny that harm”. But equity feminist and literature scholar Daphne Patai in her book Heterophobia argues that, “A feminism that has latched onto sexual harassment as a means of bringing men to heel is, I believe, a feminism that will ultimately discredit women, too.” McElroy, similarly, holds that, “The feminist movement once championed HUMAN rights while insisting that people shoulder responsibility for themselves. The current movement is a mockery of its past.”

What is true of North America is becoming true of T&T, when one compares the solid scholarship of First Wave feminists like Rhoda Reddock and Jacqueline Sharpe and the women’s activism of Grace Talma, Diana Mahabir-Wyatt, Jacquie Burgess, Verna St Rose-Greaves and many others. To be sure, the younger Third Wave feminists haven’t made too many inroads here yet. But policymakers have begun to pay them at least lip service and, if their misandry eventually informs legislation, they will only retard the ongoing development of our society.

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels, and co-author of a history textbook.