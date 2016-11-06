Obama a tough act to follow

Ryan Hadeed

The day that so many have been waiting for will soon be upon us—the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November, election day in the United States. Whichever candidate claims victory, be it the ‘Lying Gorgon’ or the ‘Pumpkin-faced Megalomaniac’, neither one has run a campaign worthy of the office they aspire to occupy. This negative sentiment for either choice has only added to the notion that Barack Obama will be a tough act to follow. With less than three months to go before he is due to step down, his approval ratings continues to climb, resulting in an internet joke that the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment, which stipulates the number of times a person can be elected president, should be suspended so as to allow him to run for a third term. In contrast, the Westminster system of government by which T&T abides has no such limitation, which means we can be stuck with the same politicians for better or for worse.

Last Monday, the Prime Minister played a round of musical chairs with his Cabinet members. It saw the rise of familiar stalwarts, while some of the new, younger members not only lost their ministerial portfolios but are no longer members of the Parliament. This move is probably meant to serve a dual purpose—to appear proactive in the face of poor performances and to prepare for the upcoming local government elections.

Regardless of whether this will have the desired outcome for the PNM-led Government, there is little reason to expect anything will be different. In this high-stakes game, the teams, players, and captains remain the same.

Much like the citizens of the United States, we too are facing the problem of leadership deficiency. If the definition of insanity is repeating the same action and hoping for a different result, we have lost our collective minds. We can’t alternate parties whose core members rotate positions, and expect them to come up with fresh ideas.

There is no doubt that the people of T&T love their historical leaders. Williams and Butler, Capildeo and Rienzi are lauded for their accomplishments. However, they belong to a bygone era, having taken us through the twilight of being ruled into the dawn of ruling ourselves and dealing with issues that came along with that transition.

Fast forward to the here and now and we are still trying to sort out many of the same issues, yet we keeping looking to the past for inspiration because there is no one in the present who is a worthy claimant of that mantle. That is not surprising, when you consider that the words scandal and controversy are frequently attached to our authority figures. Though it can be said that those who willingly enter life eye also make themselves targets of ridicule and rumour, in our young democracy that is usually the norm rather than the exception.

Just take a look at the news stories in recent weeks. Headlines include names and positions of a veritable ‘who’s who’ of the political class. At the very top, we have President Anthony Carmona, whose work with the International Criminal Court gave rise to an expectation of dignity and decorum which his predecessor sometimes lacked. It’s ironic that while his speeches are well-intentioned, focusing on a return to moral and ethical values, his presidency has been marred by one personal gaffe after another.

Fortunately for us, because his role is mostly a ceremonial position, the President’s blunders don’t overtly affect affairs of the State. But then there’s our Prime Minister and his Cabinet—a sorry group who look like they conduct their jobs on a day-by-day basis. Every time Dr Rowley addresses the nation, he plays the ‘blame game’, which is nothing but a distraction from his government’s failure to produce results.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bench, the leader of the UNC Opposition criticises her opponents, then looks set to make questionable appointments to the Senate. And there are some of our ‘honourable’ MPs who spend almost as much time in the Hall of Justice sorting out legal matters as they do in the Parliament tending to the people’s business. The list of assorted absurdities goes on and on, ad nauseam.

So there they are fellow citizens, our leaders. The oft-used, self-flagellating declaration that “we like it so,” overlooks a far larger problem. Those entrusted with the responsibility of governance have continually failed us and we are left with a choice between bad and just as bad.

Whatever happens on November 8, Barack Obama will be remembered as a man of class and a true statesman, the likes of which hasn’t been seen in T&T for a long time.