Rowley’s prerogative

The firing of ministers Olivierre and Antoine, the resulting reshuffling of the Cabinet and the stated intention of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to place Anil Roberts in the Senate all have the same root cause—the inadequacies of methods and motives used to select and appoint people to ministerial and senatorial positions. The end result is ministers and senators incapable of what is required.

In the first instance, people are made candidates based on their ability to woo crowds, to seize a political moment and be perceived by the electorate as potentially good representatives. When the candidates win, the prime minister then has to pour holy water on their heads to convert them into ministers.

As is often the case, the candidates who become Members of Parliament have not been selected or tested on their capacity for ministerial office.

Little focus is placed on their training, acquired skills, experiences, dispositions and other vital necessities to manage billion-dollar ministerial portfolios requiring specialist knowledge and experience.

Prior to the September 2015 general election, Dr Rowley announced, US-style, that Anthony Garcia and Clarence Rambharat would become the ministers of education and agriculture given their training and experience in the fields.

It is not the norm for a prime minister to identify from among his or her team of candidates, people having something of what it takes to be ministers of particular portfolios.

It is also not the norm for a slate of candidates to contain a spread of talent and experience in economics, engineering, science and technology, public administration, understanding and managing public health issues, communications, human resource management and the other specialty skills required to manage the range of portfolios in a Cabinet.

In the 1970s, Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams found himself in such a dilemma and introduced Mervyn De Souza, Anthony Jacelon, and other professionals into his Cabinet via the Senate.

When Nicole Olivierre was introduced during the campaign, the most advertised of her credentials was being discriminated against by the UNC-led executive of the National Gas Company (NGC).

Little was said of Brigadier Ancil Antoine’s capacity to manage a ministry. Appointments of retired military officers to ministerial positions became fashionable after Colonel Theodore was made Minister of National Security by Basdeo Panday and did a decent job in combination with Ramesh Maharaj as Attorney General.

Prime Minister Rowley took the decision to fire the two without giving them something to hold on to. That suggests that he has discerned little merit in their capacities to hold other ministerial positions.

During her term as prime minister, Persad-Bissessar always found positions for discards to avoid them creating mischief from the backbenches.

Recently this country witnessed an assessment-by-crowd when Persad-Bissessar asked a crowd of UNC supporters at a political meeting if she should place Roberts in the Senate. She then said yes to a full-throated call from the crowd for Anil to be appointed to the Senate.

Perhaps she had in mind Anil’s presence on the local government platform of the UNC as his essential value. Her initial decision to make him a minister was no different. He commanded an audience with his rabble-rousing on radio and television and that was sufficient. Ian Alleyne was thrown into the St Joseph by-election for the same reason. Remember too Herbert Volney, the “snake man,” spitting poison on the PNM, which was sufficient to give him a Cabinet post.

It should also not be forgotten that it was Persad-Bissessar who fired Roberts and sent the LifeSport audit for investigation. She, however, ignored the fact that nothing has so far cleared the former sports minister of ministerial responsibility for, at the very least, wanton expenditure of hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the instance of Cabinet sackings and reshuffling, Prime Minister Rowley did it all without giving information on why, or making out a case for the newly hired ministers, or the rationale for expecting them to do a better job than those he fired.

The absence of a rationale for his decisions to make Kazim Hosein Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, and Rohan Sinanan Works and Transport Minister is noticeable. In the case of the latter, questions have already been raised about a possible conflict of interest between his roles as minister and private land owner.

The Cabinet firings, replacements and assignment of new portfolios and the intention to make Roberts a senator are small examples but they are representative of a process that has been evident in the post-Independence period that is likely to be a pattern for the future.

There is clear need for change into the process of appointing people to ministerial office. In the United States system, a president is elected and then selects people with the expertise to operate a ministry. Selected secretaries (ministers) undergo a rigorous process of scrutiny and can be accepted or rejected.

In the T&T system, a prime minister has the power to do as he or she pleases without reference to a process of scrutiny and debate. The irony of it all is that instead of advocating and adopting a system to recruit Cabinet talent and experience, we seem to boast that such selections are “the sole prerogative of the Prime Minister.”