Trini in America: For the first time I am afraid

AnnMarie Amante (Ganness)

As a Trini living in the United States, I would like to say that for the first time in all of my years travelling to America and living here, I am afraid. Those who know me are aware that there is very little that scares me. However, what I’m feeling now is a deep-rooted fear that has to do with the unpredictability of human beings. These fears have been exacerbated by what I’m seeing and experiencing as a result of the 2016 US presidential elections.

A few years ago, I married a very well-known opera and classical singer from the US. Michael Amante is loved by thousands and respected for his musical prowess. After our marriage in 2014, I migrated to Florida, which is where we live with our three children from Michael’s first marriage. The children’s mother was also Indian, so two of them look like I could have had them.

We are a mixed-race family living in the US at a time of great uncertainty perpetuated by political propaganda that is targeting the lowest and darkest elements of American society. Donald Trump and his followers are promoting a way of thinking that is dangerous and frightening. I have no reservations about saying this because it is what I believe. My husband has chosen, for several reasons, to not get involved in politics or express his views publicly, I respect that.

Interesting, these comments about Donald Trump by spiritual guru Deepak Chopra in June 2016 during an interview with Fox News Radio host Alan Colmes: “He is unfortunately, and you know I would never say this unless I believe it to be 100 per cent true, but he represents the racist, the bigot, the one who is prejudiced, the one who is full of fear and hatred, the one who represents the emotional retardation of a three year old.”

Chopra went on to say that while it is not like him to make these types of statements, Trump is “bringing out the worst in him”.

I applaud you Deepak Chopra because I feel the same way and there are millions who agree with you. Trump is indeed bringing out the worst in many of us and it is because he represents a way of thinking that goes against everything we believe in as all embracing, inclusive human beings.

I have first-hand experience of racism and prejudice in the United States. I also think it’s time we become colour brave and speak out.

It’s not that we don’t have racism in Trinidad, of course we do! However, this feels different. I have made many friends in America, wonderful people of all races, lots of them Caucasian. They have embraced me with open arms and I them.

Then there is the other side. I have had experiences at my husband’s concerts where some people didn’t want to sit next to me. Others have made derogatory comments about me like, “so you’re telling me this what Michael Amante ended up with and this is who is stepmother to his children?” This while shaking their heads in disgust.

On more than one occasion I was mistaken for the hired help. Then this statement from one of his fans: “How did an island girl like you end up with a nice Catholic name like Ann Marie?” Very early in our courtship, a restaurant in Florida just would not serve us until Michael intervened and demanded that they seat us.

Then came Trump. I and so many others like me have been the victims of verbal abuse and put-downs by Trump supporters.

Guaranteed Hillary Clinton has her share of question marks but at the end of the day, I feel safer with her as president.

What’s even scarier are those Americans who believe that Trump is their salvation and that he will “make America great again”. What does this mean? Make it all white again? Go back to the days of the KKK? A place where people of colour, immigrants and other cultures are shunned and seen as outcasts? Where all religions are not respected?

This baseless propaganda is what terrifies me and is what encouraged me to say on FB a few days ago that if Trump wins I will be packing my bags and going back to Trinidad. Well! Some of my husband’s fans, Trump supporters of course, actually said to me that I should go now and not wait for the elections.

I am of the firm view that Trump is bringing out the unsavoury racist elements of American society and if he wins, I am truly afraid to live here.

It’s mere days before the US presidential elections and I’m doing a lot of praying. God help us all if Trump becomes president. I am afraid for immigrants in the US and for my Caribbean brothers and sisters, especially the illegal ones and those with children born here. What about my Muslim friends? On a larger scale, Trump will divide the world and that’s even worse.