That week in T&T politics

Mickela Panday

When it’s not the Opposition it’s the Government. If events of previous weeks didn’t make citizens concerned about the quicksand T&T governance sits on, the events of this past week did nothing to reassure us that anything is getting better.

First of all, there was the Cabinet reshuffle where two elected MPs were fired and a PNM campaign manager and financier was made Minister of Works and Transport, former San Fernando Mayor Kazim Hosein was made Minister of Rural Development and Local Government and his predecessor in that portfolio, Franklin Khan, was made Minister of Energy. Fitzgerald Hinds, who was criticised by contractors for being unable to come to grips with his portfolio, was moved from Works and Transport to Public Utilities. Mysteriously, Stuart Young was elevated from Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister to full-fledged minister in that office, achieving Cabinet status which he should have already had as Ministry in the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs.

The responses from the two fired ministers were commendable in the face of their public humiliation but there is nothing to suggest any of these moves will improve governance in our country. While Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley does not have to provide any reasons for his firing or transfer of ministers, what is there to suggest that Mr Hinds will be better at Public Utilities than Works and Transport? Why is Mr Sinanan a good fit for Works and Transport? How will he handle his interest in the Kay Donna property earmarked for the Curepe interchange which likely means a financial windfall for him? Notwithstanding Mr Sinanan’s attributes as a political strategist, his appointment seems an odd fit.

That is just the beginning. In the midst of an uncontrollable escalating crime epidemic, how can Government justify being unable to appoint a Commissioner of Police? It is incomprehensible, to say the least, that acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, fresh from vacation leave, was given another six month acting appointment. How can crime prevention and detection be addressed when there is such uncertainty in relation to the person who oversees the agency with that responsibility? How are we as a nation to begin the process of finding our many loved ones who seem to have vanished into thin air?

If that wasn’t enough, then came the Cepep defamation fiasco where after seeking an injunction against former PP housing minister Dr Roodal Moonilal, it was abandoned just before the court ruled. Was any of this to pave the way for the announcement last Thursday by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi of the commencement of legal proceedings in respect of PP corruption? In any event one hopes this Al Rawi/PNM case fares better than the several expensive ones botched by the cavalier former PP AG who ended up time and time again with egg on his face.

Next up, was the arrogant flippancy of Minister of Finance Colm Imbert playing to his IMF visitors and saying there was a wage freeze in respect of Government’s negotiations with public service unions, then bragging that even though he had twice raised the cost of fuel no one had rioted so he might raise it again. Red-faced he had to retract his statement about a wage freeze and talked instead about “wage restraint” which in any event was roundly condemned by the unions. Dr Rowley was forced to distance himself from the statements of his own Minister of Finance and attempted, uncomfortably, to suggest that the minister’s diagnosis and treatment was good, but his “bedside manner” was not. For the first time in recent memory, the Prime Minister appeared to be, embarrassingly, at a loss for words.

One thing is certain—our country remains at a crossroads, politically and economically. If all Government can come up with is that there are jobs for 35,000 truck drivers in Canada with the suggestion that citizens should try to work there, in what direction is this new administration really taking us? It appears the more things change the more they stay the same.