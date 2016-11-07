Here’s another chance to help Haiti

I am really trying to understand why the Haitian student Luxon Saint-Herve, who arrived in Trinidad on August 16 to pursue a degree at Cipriani College of Labour and Cooperative Studies, is being deported. Is there more to the story than what we have been told, or is it that the Immigration authorities are being totally uncaring and insensitive to our Caribbean brother?

From all reports, this young man met all the requirements to be here legally. He applied for a student’s visa before arriving here and got a three-month visa. On applying here for an extension, he was refused, even though the Cipriani College presented all the required documentation, and even though his sponsor here with whom he is staying and who has taken full responsibility for him, has provided all the required documents, including his banking information.

Luxon has had to show the Immigration office his ticket to return home to Haiti. Return home to Haiti to what? Return to Haiti, a country that has been ravaged by earthquake and more recently Hurricane Matthew, and still can’t catch itself?

Return to Haiti to bewildered relatives who, at great sacrifice, sent an ambitious young man off to better his education, and to return in three years qualified and able to lift the rest of his family?

We were so quick to start collecting canned food and clothing for the “suffering” people of Haiti... both after the recent hurricane and after the earthquake some years ago. Here was a real opportunity to help one of its citizens.

H Barnes