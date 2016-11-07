Spreading fear via social media

Last week I was in Grenada where the Minister of Health was forced to call a press conference to reassure Grenadians that an outbreak of Hand, Foot and Mouth (HFM) in a school was under control. What a waste of a Minister’s time! Some would say Ministers of Health look for that. I would argue they are responding to unnecessary social fears.

I got this email over the weekend:

“Hi Dr B, a parent just messaged to inform me that her son has hand foot and mouth. She noticed signs/symptoms yesterday. He attends our playgroup on a Tuesday and Wednesday. He also attends other programmes with children his age. Is there any sanitisation practices you advise for this particular disease? Any important information we need to know? He won’t be attending this coming week. But we want to prevent it from being spread within our environment as much as possible. Appreciate your advice.”

I responded: “Hand foot and mouth is the chickenpox of our generation, a harmless disease in the West Indies, made “harmful” by clueless people including many in the press who do not search for reliable medical information but consult social media with their exaggerated stories. All babies need to get HFM (to develop their immunity) and all will. By the time one child in a nursery has it almost all the others will have been exposed and will get symptoms to one degree or another, ie either the “full” expression of the disease with hand, foot and mouth lesions, high fever etc, or the opposite, a mild fever and a few blisters on one of those sites or nothing at all. You can contract a disease and yet show no signs of it. Up to 80 per cent of Zika cases have immunity to Zika yet say that they have never had it, ie they never got “sick.” Chickenpox is another. Like Zika and hand foot and mouth, you can get chickenpox without a rash.

It’s the fault of the medical profession for not educating laymen about these simple things. But then many medical doctors need to educate themselves. Re-certification, anyone?

The main thing is to educate your parents about the disease, and if you want to try to prevent other children from coming down with the illness, wash down the rooms where the children are with soap and water each day and wash, wash, wash your hands after handling each child whilst singing “Happy birthday” (ie for 15 seconds). PS: It is not your fault nor the fault of the parent that anyone came down with HFM. The virus is here. It’s all around us, on any surface we touch. Children, with no immunity to the virus will get it until a vaccine is developed which will give immunity without disease. Whether such a vaccine, for what is essentially a minor illness, needs to be developed is a moot point.

What is clear is that social media has got people so scared of any illness that everyone now panics at the first sign of fever or a rash or a child who vomits once or anyone of the innumerable symptoms and signs of illness that children must go through to build up their immunity. It is the only way. A child must get ill to build up immunity.

It is generally believed in the Caribbean that eating certain foods builds up immunity. That is real dotishness. There is no evidence that eating does anything to the immune system. Foods affect your heart, arteries, sugar and cholesterol levels. Foods cause allergies, but immunity? No. If you believe in that then you must believe in Santa Claus and the Tooth Fairy. It’s staggering to think that people buy vitamins for their children to “build up the immune system,” then feed them KFC three times a week and put “fruit drinks” and sugary snacks in their lunch kits.

The history of man is that people everywhere are always ready to believe the most outrageous stories and one wonders how much religion plays a role in this. After all, if you are brought up to believe that if you pray to an invisible being, you will score the winning goal or come first in a beauty contest, what does that do to your sense of discrimination?

The author Leo Braudy, in Haunted: On Ghosts, Witches, Vampires, Zombies and other Monsters of the Natural and Supernatural Worlds, says it best: “Fear, horror, terror, in popular culture and politics—all are a reaction to a collective uncertainty of the future and nostalgia for the safety of the knowable past. Fear can leave us vulnerable and be infectious. And some social scientists believe fear is seven times more likely to spread than other emotions.”

He goes on to say: “It is intriguing to think that the same era that saw the rise of newspapers, newsletters and other forms of communication also could reasonably be termed the birthplace of widespread and often groundless fears.

The establishment of a concept of public opinion and the desire to shape and feed it is inevitably accompanied by the possibility of rumour, false or half-baked information and bias, to which paranoia is a ready response. Paranoia, after all, can be a form of solace, a distorted effort to regain control in the midst of chaos.”

So if Mr Trump goes on to win today, fear, horror, terror, panic and paranoia also win.

So will Hand, Foot and Mouth disease.