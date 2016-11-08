The Trinidad economy: born to lose?

The national conversation on economics has in the last decade alternated between irrational exuberance to cover a feeding frenzy (last government) and apocalyptic predictions to cover incompetence (the present one). But how to get the economy to function with a modicum of efficiency isn’t something you hear much. You hear who tief, what files going to the DPP, how little we have and how much we have to cut. All delivered with an evident schadenfreude.

But how resources are used, rather than how much exist, is a key no one seems to have thought of trying. The latest World Economic Forum report showed that the biggest impediments to development are corruption, poor work ethic, and inefficiency. All intangibles, depending on the small and large decisions, and the feelings of the workforce. Clearly workers aren’t on the same page as their employers. But what if they were?

An article in my favourite paper, the NY Times, last month on the US superstore Walmart, provided a glimpse of the possibilities of this emotional realignment. A couple of years ago sales were down, stores were empty, shelves were bare, associates unhappy, rude and unhelpful. But today sales have rebounded, stores are improving and revenues are up. All from one change: paying and treating employees better, defying Walmart’s previous company policy of treating wages as a variable cost, to be shrunk as much as possible.

“What if,” the NY Times’ argument went, “paying workers more, training them better and offering better opportunities for advancement can actually make a company more profitable, rather than less? It is an idea that flies in the face of the prevailing ethos on Wall Street and in many executive suites the last few decades. But there is sound economic theory behind the idea. ‘Efficiency wages’ is the term used for the notion that employers who pay workers more than the going rate will get more loyal, harder-working, more productive employees in return.”

“Efficiency wages” sounds clinical, but its roots aren’t. Apart from it being common sense (pay more, get more), we know (from behavioural and identity economic theory) that economic transactions are carried out by irrational beings, not guided by logic and fact. If they were logical, the advertising business would not exist. Failing to take people’s feelings into account when making economic decisions significantly affects outcomes.

The environment in which the T&T workforce swims is toxic: high crime, traffic, poor services, rising prices, increasing sociopathy. All this before they even get to work. Employers believe their employees’ stress is an “externality” they’re not responsible for, but they should think again. This abdication is a major reason for the labour movement’s seemingly permanent adversarial posture to capital.

To fix the basic problem of the relationships between labour, capital, and consumer, it should be understood where it came from. Not just the mechanics of colonial economics, but the spirit of those economic relations, which resides in the Plantation.

From the beginning of its economic history, T&T has relied not on efficiency, but rigid control of its labour force which was here, first, under the yoke of slavery, then later under indenture. Indentureds chose to be here, but the system was manifestly unfair and restrictive. A sub-culture of deceit and subversion formed, which was met with suspicion, inflexibility and contempt by the managerial class.

Fast-forward to the 21st Century economy. Is it possible the same attitudes persist between workers and employers, only camouflaged by a new vocabulary, costumes, and technology? I’ve worked in public and private sectors, but in the private sector for about two-thirds my working life. It’s more than possible.

Public and private sectors have several things in common. They stress obedience over initiative, loyalty over integrity, and conformity over innovation. This culture generates status hierarchies which reinforce old stereotypes, and old resentments. And there’s a uniform misanthropy built into management strategies. (Which is why the best and brightest migrate.)

Years of this festering animus have led us to now, stuck in a permanent underdevelopment spiral, halted only when the government can buy off workers with excess money from oil and gas sales. Alongside that there’s endless talk about transformation, but we’ve actually regressed, in say, food production, which is lower now than the 1970s.

Here’s the kicker. This isn’t one of those “it’s everyone’s fault” deals. Management and capital are to blame. Workers have only one lever to bring about change: industrial action, which makes a bad situation worse. Management/capital (which includes government) can make the changes necessary, at a short-run cost, to change the prevailing attitudes, for a long-run pay-back.

This isn’t absolute, of course. Some organisations value their employees, provide tools for advancement, pay living wages, and deal respectfully. You can tell which companies do that after one transaction with them. The biggest organisation that fails miserably in this, by far, is the public service. So its reform will have the most outsize effect.

As the NYT concluded: “Walmart’s experiment holds some surprising lessons for the American economy as a whole. Productivity gains have been slow for years; could fatter paychecks reverse that?”

Of course, it’s not that simple. The emotional sword cuts both ways. There are managers, business people, civil servants, labourers whose brains are irretrievably wired into the Plantation pattern. You hear about high-level civil servants who have stifled progress in a number of areas, from tourism to art, for decades. You hear about business sector people who prefer to make no profit than to treat workers better and prosper.

This is why the challenge falls to government. If it led the way in terms of changing the fundamental work transaction, even with no change in income, life could be much better for everybody. (To be continued.)