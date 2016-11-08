Kevin Baldeosingh

Yesterday’s election in the United States revealed a fundamental flaw in the American Constitution: apparently, it doesn’t let the people of Trinidad and Tobago choose the US President.

It seems that a lot of Trinis didn’t know this, given the incredible amount of time and energy they’ve spent following and commenting on US elections over the past few months. In fact, people like me, who paid only cursory attention to the controversies surrounding Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump and genitalia, were dismissed as Neros fiddling while Romans went to the vomiterium. “When America sneezes, the world catches a cold,” we were solemnly warned, as though this country’s alternative medicine conmen had discovered a cure for the common rhinovirus.

This was the only reasonable inference, or else why would otherwise sensible individuals get so worked up over an election in which they have absolutely no say? It’s like NASA announcing that a giant asteroid is heading for Earth and will destroy all life on the planet, so you spend all the time you have left reading about parabolas in order to argue with mathematicians, instead of having as much sex and chocolate as possible.

I was almost surprised that the US Embassy didn’t issue a directive to correct Trinidadians’ misconceptions. After all, even if you’re a political leader or a policy-maker yourself, there’s nothing you can do until the new American administration announces its Caribbean-relevant initiatives. And, even then, as a citizen of a country of 1.3 million people in a region whose only clout existed when Jack Warner used the islands’ multiple votes to become a power-broker in FIFA, any opinions you have about Hillary or Trump don’t amount to a hill of channa.

Nonetheless, many Trinis feel they know America, because they are obsessed with that nation’s music and movies and, especially, money. At the same time, most Trinis disapprove of secularism, freedom of expression and capitalism even though, without these foundations, America wouldn’t have popular movies, music and money.

Moreover, many of the Trinidadians on social media reading and remarking on reams of articles about US politics only post about Game of Thrones when elections are happening in T&T. And, if they do comment on our election, it is mostly to berate other Trinis for believing that voting PNM or UNC will make a difference to the price of gas, whether natural or intestinal. It’s as though a non-vote in American politics is more crucial than an actual vote in T&T.

Now I realise, of course, that most Trinidadians don’t really think that they can vote in America. But, at the very least, many of them seem to believe that they can influence how Americans vote. They apparently expect, not merely millions of average Americans, but influential opinion-makers like Wolf Blitzer or Megan Kelly, to come across their Facebook pages, blogs and websites and tell the American voters what Trinis are saying about Hillary or Trump. Upon which, those Americans would say, “Hmm, that’s a good point, I hadn’t thought of that, I guess I’ll change my vote on Tuesday.”

Then again, maybe they wouldn’t. Because I saw some Trinis making post after post to prove Hillary’s record as Foreign Secretary proves that she’s a racist so black Americans shouldn’t vote for her. “So is your argument that they should vote for Trump instead?” “I never said that.” “But if you’re only posting negative things about one candidate, isn’t it reasonable to assume that you prefer the other one?” “You must hate black people too.”

Then there were those Trinis who were posting in support of Trump, but it turned out that they wanted the Earth’s population reduced and figured Trump and Putin are the politicians most likely to kill children. One local politician posted that Trump was successful and Hillary was a woman: which outraged the gender feminists since, obviously, being male means that you are a failure.

There is also a third category of Trini politics watchers, who say that they just have an intelligent interest in the American campaigning, debates and issues. That may be true, but I think that, if they are among the select locals who get invited to the US embassy’s Fourth of July hotdog lime, they believe that John Estrada would solicit their views on the best US policy for Latin America and the Caribbean and they don’t want to look ignorant.

But the overriding purpose of all these posts was for Trinis to demonstrate that they are better than Americans in all important respects: morally, intellectually and melaninly. That is why they think America will be better off if Americans do what Trinidadians want. After all, look how well we run our own black speck.

Email: kevin.baldeosingh@zoho.com

Kevin Baldeosingh is a professional writer, author of three novels and co-author of a Caribbean history textbook.