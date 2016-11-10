KARTIC, the time for sacred bath

Dr David Frowley, a former Christian theologian from the United States of America, has emerged as a great Hindu devotee. He is respected throughout the Hindu world.

Dr Frowley spends most of his time at different shrines and ashrams in India, and we are fortunate to have had him visit T&T as a guest a few years ago.

In his essay, The Challenge of the Information Age, Dr Frowley writes: “Therefore the question arises particularly in the context of India: where are Hindus in this information war?

The answer is that, with a few notable exceptions, Hindus generally are only feebly present, apologetic or half-hearted in their self-presentation in the information field.

“The image of Hinduism that prevails in the information age is created by non-Hindus and anti-Hindu forces, not only by intention but also by default because Hindus themselves seldom challenge wrong views or provide an alternative.

In this way Hinduism is being eroded, particularly in the minds of young Hindus, who seldom find their religion represented, or to find it denigrated in the media world around them that is rapidly becoming their reality. Over the years, the Maha Sabha has been embracing new information technology to inform the population of the many Hindu practices.

One important practice takes place on Monday, November 14, at various beaches across Trinidad. This event is called Kartik Snaan (sacred bath), which marks the culmination of almost 12 months of religious observances with the recently concluded Divali celebrations as a high point.

Hindus believe that this present cycle of creation which started over a million years ago, the Supreme Lord (God) made descent on earth from time to time. It is the belief that God has made nine descents and the tenth, Kalki (space manifestation) will make appearance to herald the end of this cycle of creation.

The first manifestation appeared in the ocean, where life is considered to have started. And this first manifestation was called the Matysa Avatar or the Fish manifestation. Because of this, Hindus revere the oceans and other watering places where life began.

Kartik is really the name of a month which falls around October-November. The entire month is auspicious for pujas and ceremonial bath, but the final day of the month which this year falls on November 14 is regarded as the most auspicious. Hindus, together with their pundits, will travel to various watering sites for a day of prayers and bath.

The Hindu ancients believed that worship and fasting during this month reap auspicious fruits that are equivalent to many pilgrimages. And the importance of the month is mentioned in many ancient scriptures such as the: Skand Purana, Narad Purana and the Padma Purana.

It is the belief of the devotee that this ritual bath, taken during the month of Kartik, is similar to a thousand dips in the sacred Ganges River or a hundred baths during other months. It is prescribed that those who cannot travel to have baths in the rivers, lakes or seaside, should take baths in their homes and perform puja in their house.

It is also advised that during this entire month of Kartik, we light lamps (deyas) at our homes and in our village temples. The prescribed puja after bath must be dedicated to Radha and Krishna, while at the same time worshipping the Tulsi plant.

The devout Hindu also believes that in the month of Kartik, the rays of the sun and the moon exert a beneficial effect on Man.

These rays provide a constructive energy to the mind and the brain of the devotee. At our own Manzanilla Beach Centre, thousands of Hindus will gather to perform congregational worship before taking a bath in the Atlantic Ocean.

Each group will have its own tent and other facilities, including their own village pundit, who conducts the puja ceremony on a Bedi (altar), created out of the sand on the seashore.

At the culmination of puja, meals will be shared and the process of meeting and greeting fellow worshippers from across the country will follow. This will enable devotees to stay on the beach late into the afternoon. Not only will Manzanilla Beach be highly organised for the day, but in central Trinidad, at what is called the Flowerpot Beach at Claxton Bay, will receive support from our senior executives in the area, Pundit Ganpath Maharaj and Pundit Rishi Maharaj.

At Guapo Beach Resort in Point Fortin, thousands of our devotees from the southern area will make their annual pilgrimage under the spiritual guidance of our Dharmarcharya (spiritual head), Pundit Utham Maharaj, of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha.

Our grouping in the south-east peninsula will be led by Chanka Teelucksingh who also supervises the activities at Manmohansingh Park, Bonasse Village, Cedros. Seven Hindu temples will attend and jointly perform the appropriate rituals.

We have requested of the Minister of Tourism, Shamfa Cudjoe, that lifeguards and ambulance services be provided at all the venues. This is to ensure that our thousands of Hindu devotees, together with their children have the support of professional lifesavers in the case of an emergency.