Dealing with illegal immigrants

Yo no hablo Inglés—I don’t speak English—may be a common phrase these days in T&T. Many people have expressed concern about an increased presence of Spanish-speaking people in the country over the last year or two. This might be related to the economic, social and political situation in Venezuela.

There are also concerns that more people of Chinese origin have arrived here over the past few years. This be connected to Chinese contractors and the proliferation of Chinese supermarkets and restaurants. In the past, there have also been immigrants from Guyana, Grenada and St Vincent.

Many of these visitors may be here on legitimate business or for recreational activities. However, there is the possibility that some are breaching immigration rules.

T&T has very comprehensive immigration laws and regulations. There are two airports and several designated sea ports at Brighton, Cedros, Chaguaramas, Charlotteville, Cocorite, Port-of-Spain, Point Gourde, Point Fortin, Point Lisas, Pointe-a-Pierre, Point Galeota, San Fernando, Scarborough and Tembladora.

It is common knowledge that immigrants are coming from South America weekly at well known spots along the country’s porous borders, including locations not designated for immigration transactions. There is also the possibility that illegal drugs, arms and ammunition are entering T&T by these routes.

At present there are 17 classes of people prohibited from entering T&T.

Many people reported seeing immigrants employed in bars, groceries, brothels, as domestic help in homes and businesses, etc. Do they all have legal status?

The following are some immigration offences. A person is guilty if he:

• Comes into T&T at any place other than a port of entry and doesn’t report to an immigration officer

• Tampers with a passport, visa, medical certificate etc, to come into, stay or attempts to leave T&T

• Engages in any fraudulent or improper method(s)

• Escapes or attempt to escape lawful custody/detention under this law

• Eludes examination/inquiry without valid excuse

• Refuses to be sworn/affirm/declare/answer questions in an inquiry

• Knowingly makes false/misleading statement

• Makes false promise of employment to induce people to come to T&T

• Charges fee or seek rewards for assisting people to be admitted to T&T

• Induces/aids/abets or attempt to do so to a person to violate any of these laws

• Comes into, remains in or attempts to leave T&T by means of a tampered/fraudulent passport

For any of these offences, upon summary conviction for a first offence, the penalty is a $50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. For subsequent offences, it is a $100,000 fine and five years imprisonment.

Immigration personnel also face prosecution for breaching those laws. However, the penalties are much lower and should be immediately increased to be an effective deterrent.

For instance, on summary conviction for a first offence, the penalty is a $1,000 fine and one year imprisonment and for subsequent offences, a $2,000 fine and 18 months imprisonment. And, if the immigration officer or other staff is convicted at the level of the High Court, the penalty is a $2,000 fine and 18 months imprisonment for a first offence and a $4,000 fine and two years imprisonment for subsequent offences.

Further, if a person contravenes the immigration laws where no specific penalty is prescribed, on summary conviction for the first offence the fine is $1,000 and one year imprisonment. Subsequent offences carry a fine of $2,000 and 18 months imprisonment. A summary conviction can only be enforced within three years after the offence was committed.

There is need for increased border patrols to reduce illegal entry, as well as stepped-up monitoring of foreigners to ensure they are here within their allotted timeframe with all the necessary documents. The authorities need to facilitate in public education on these matters.

