MAN & CHILD: Home is not for work

​When our children start going to primary school, my wife and I will be doing all their homework for them. Maybe even when they’re in secondary school, too.

We’ve made this decision for several reasons, but the main one is that homework, at best, makes no difference to children’s learning and, at worst, retards their acquisition of knowledge. In his book Feel-Bad Education, scholar Alfie Kohn writes: “Research finds little, if any, advantage to homework, particularly in elementary to middle school...If students view homework as something they can’t wait to be done with, it doesn’t matter how well-designed or valuable WE think those assignments are. The likelihood that they will help students to learn more effectively, let alone become excited about the topic, is exceedingly low.”

Of course, if my daughter Jinaki or my son Kyle WANT to do their homework, we will let them. Or we might help them find an interesting way to let them explore whatever the topic they’re doing. But our main purpose is to ensure that the children have as much time to relax and play as possible when they’re at home. That’s because, if there’s one solid finding in child psychology, it is that children learn through play—indeed, they often acquire their most valuable and long-lasting skills through play. And homework assignments eat into play-time, as well as family time.

Bio-psychologist Peter Gray in his book Free to Learn writes: “Children come into the world burning to learn and genetically programmed with extraordinary capacities for learning. They are little learning machines... Nature does not turn off this enormous desire and capacity to learn when children turn five or six. We turn it off with our coercive system of schooling. The biggest, most enduring lesson of school is that learning is work, to be avoided whenever possible.”

As a parent who would like my children to be passionately curious about everything, one of my tasks will be to offset the negative effects of this country’s education system. I don’t think there are any truly innovative schools in T&T (if they are, they are well-kept secrets) where children’s minds are nurtured through self-directed learning. Indeed, the schools which produce the top SEA and CAPE students are often the least innovative of all. When we were interviewing different kindergartens to find one for Jinaki, one question we asked was about homework. At the pre-school we did eventually choose, the owner said, “If the child has to do homework, what I am here for?”

Now you may argue that, if my wife and I do our children’s homework, we are teaching them that it’s okay to slack off and even to cheat. The problem is, school already sends such signals. “Cheating is more common when students experience the academic tasks they’ve been given as boring, irrelevant, or overwhelming,” Kohn writes. By offsetting these school traits, I think my children stand a better chance of growing up to be people who work because they enjoy it and who behave ethically for reasons other than slavish obedience.