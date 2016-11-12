A tale of two Trinis: Local govt elections

Saturday morning in Mantanzas Street usually calls out the market goers with their technicolour market bags looped around their arms shuffling in the direction of the scrappy neighbourhood fresh market.

Community mic-man Hardath Laldass prowled the streets, trawling for the ears of early risers. The community mic-man was a dying breed. Few Matanzas residents would shed a tear if the tradition disappeared altogether. You see, Hardath Laldass stalked pedestrians with his vehicle. Then, within a few feet of his intended victim, the loudspeakers would roar to life with ear-splitting feedback, “I want to announce the death of Baby Mohit who pass last evening!”

Inducing cardiac arrest in wobbly pensioners would have to wait though. Local government elections were in the air and he was being paid by the street captains of the two major political parties to make announcements for their respective candidates. These street captains were none other than mongoose and snake, Hoyte and Ramish.

Hoyte exerted all his imagined influence to make sure voters put his man in the regional corporation. He campaigned as if he were the candidate himself. “You want to see things get better rong here, you muss vote Callender and the Patriotic Alliance!”

A sceptical resident shot back, “So whey he is?” Hoyte stifled an expression of exasperation “Callender rell busy preparing, but God couldn’t come so he sen he son!”

Ramish, Hoyte’s neighbour, wasn’t big on door-to-door politics. He saw himself as a back-room operator. It was more dignified, he thought, to be the co-ordinator of significant events. “How yuh mean the jersey ain’t ready? De walkabout is this weekend!” Ramish paced in his dirt yard, his cell phone pressed tightly against his ear.

Hoyte arrived at his home just at the moment Ramish was on a call with his supplier of political jerseys. Sensing something was amiss, Hoyte crept up on the conversation to eavesdrop in plain sight.

“Call me back eh!” Ramish turned to a smiling Hoyte standing at their fence.

“I does miss dem old phone with the bell and ting in it. When you slam it dong, people could hear yuh properly vex.” Ramish paced in a tightening loop, Hoyte’s smile broadened.

“De people running dat business must be members of your WTF party. They could only promise to make the jersey, they cyar actually make it!” Hoyte was winding Ramish up and Ramish took the bait like a dutiful crapaud fish.

“It is called the Workers First League!” Hoyte shot a volley right back over the fence “Let dem do some work first, den we could talk about league.”

Ramish angrily shoved his cell phone in his pocket and squared off to give as good as he got.

“Ent de Patriotic Alliance vex with you because dey tell you to fine a baby fuh de candidate to kiss but yuh bring ah musty ole grandma instead?”

That one stung Hoyte more than he expected.

“But look at you spenning up all yuh precious minutes making calls for that waste of time party! When yuh wife need to make ah call, yuh phone have no credit!”

“You doh study my phone! Study how long we must suffer the Patriotic Alliance here! They only see bout their people.” Ramish decided that was too tame.

“Everybody know that Callender involve in bobol with a pavin’ company and your name get call in it too.”

Hoyte wouldn’t tolerate accusations of graft. He searched furiously around his yard for any fallen mangoes to pelt Ramish. “Ramish I go make yuh regret yuh say that!”

“Look at the two ah allyuh”

Trevor, who lived in a nearby house, followed the verbal sparring between Hoyte and Ramish from his shaded porch. “You are at each other’s throats for two political parties that do nothing for this community!”

Trevor lifted himself out of his chair and walked over to his fence. “Who allyuh fighting for? The standpipe is the only water source, is blindness at night because we have no streetlight, and yuh forget how Baby Mohit die? She fall through a brittle pavement right down into the drain. It swallow up she walker and all!”

Ramish trained his guns on Trevor. “Why you doh hush? At least we working for the betterment of the community.” Trevor laughed “You mean you working for the betterment of your candidate! You remember when I organise materials to pave this road, all I asked for was a few willing men and nobody show up?” Ramish and Hoyte looked at each other, each thinking the other guilty of Trevor’s claim.

“You only want things to get better here if somebody else do it. Dat is why political parties will always make fools of people in this country!”

As Trevor turned to walk away, Hoyte and Ramish thought on his words for a few minutes.

“Sometimes I wonder if we shouldn’t actually get involved in trying to make things better to show these political parties that we aren’t helpless fools.”

Hoyte stared pensively at the ground, “is true what Trevor saying.” nodding his head in agreement, “your party is a total waste of time.”