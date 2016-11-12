T&T lessons from Trump’s triumph

He flipped the script with the help of 57 million voters and the US won’t be the same for the next four years.

Though Democrats contender Hillary Clinton didn’t create history on Tuesday to become the first female US President, Donald Trump still wrote a chapter, becoming the first person lacking government or military background to be elected to the post.

American analysis of his “trumping” of Clinton will likely continue to his January 20 inauguration. But it was simply savvy businessman meets rising opportunity.

Being in the right place at the right time. Whether he’s the right person for the job is another story.

Americans’ mounting sentiments on home-and-hearth issues—jobs, immigration, security, terrorism threats—found ear and voice in Trump whose finger on the US pulse seemed spot-on.

White, working class America vented feelings of alienation from eight years of Obama rule and Washington-centric supervision. Not even a white grandmother offering togetherness and a chance to create history, appeased them.

Pollsters added another spectacular failure to their string of failed predictions on the Scottish referendum and Brexit.

Nor could the might of mainstream US media—usually a powerful weapon—work its magic. So shell-shocked (were some) by Tuesday’s developments, no media house called the result before 3 am Wednesday.

How much the media were “played” will be debated along with other post-mortems: Democrats on whether Clinton was the wrong choice, Republicans on comeback closure of ranks following Trump’s audacious achievement.

Trump’s handlers spun his negatives into sensational styling that provoked opponents and inspired followers. Shock value which demanded reporting spotlight, with less time for tackling his largely flimsy policies. But who’d have listened? The wave was building.

Brutal campaigning over, America’s now seeing a benevolent Trump talking unity and soul baring that “this was tough, this political business is nasty, it’s tough.”

Whether Americans can make the shift as seamlessly as he seems to, is iffy considering continuing protests against him. Trump didn’t need to know he lost the popular vote to Clinton to understand the ride may be rocky.

In victory speechifying, he’d spoke haltingly of “...maybe eight (years)..” At Thursday’s meeting with President Barack Obama, he hunched forward in an armchair, hands steepled downward in a less confident version of his host’s more erect pose. Clinton and Obama have shone in their handling of the painful outcome and efforts to heal the divided US. How successful that is, depends on Trump.

T&T has two months before it learns the local effects of his policies—trade, immigration, “America First”—after his team takes office in January.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says, “It’s too early to tell. The structure and form of his administration isn’t known yet. The financial and economic impact of the administration depends on his foreign and trade policy, especially his approach to existing mechanisms which give exporters from Caribbean countries preferential access to the US market, such as the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act.

Only time will tell whether Caribbean manufacturers’ access to the US market will be strengthened or weakened.”

“Also, his approach to domestic energy sources in the US, particularly his approach to the use of coal and natural gas, and his approach to shale oil and shale gas production could have a profound effect on oil prices. Again, only time will tell.”

Other aspects of Trump’s triumph and the conquest of Clinton aren’t lost on T&T’s political players. Particularly amid local government election campaigning and since Clinton’s campaign held notes of past PP’s stylings.

The ruling PNM, cognisant of the public’s struggle to man-up to stringent measures every six months, know that little is required to spark reaction. That’s been established with Imbert’s recent “wage restraint/0-0-0” and “they ent riot yet” faux pas.

Both PNM and UNC understand what disregard can cost them in polls where both need to maintain a successful face to continue.

In the November 28 local government election, the UNC—more than PNM—faces vote-splitting challenges, from ILP (in all Chaguanas seats), NSA, (Couva, Mayaro, Princes Town, Sangre Grande), COP (Tunapuna, San Fernando), MSJ (Tunapuna).

In a climate where bread-and-butter issues are priority, voters will have to reflect on who presents credible, relevant solutions.

There’s no negative wave in T&T- yet. But US events are a reminder—never say never.