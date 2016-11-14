Pledge to be the change ourselves

Trinidad’s North Coast is a beautiful but fragile environment. Ranging from the peaks and northern ridges of the Northern Range, down to sandy beaches, rocky coasts and wetlands, dotted with quaint villages, the North Coast can be counted among the world’s most spectacular landscapes.

Yarra beach is a favourite destination. My last visit shocked me. Sometime during the last week or two, the beach changed dramatically and, I fear, permanently. There was heavy erosion due to high seas. Instead of sand, there is exposed dirt, roots, a six-foot drop and toppled over coconut trees on one part of the beach.

This discovery came the day after the United States became a rogue nation by voting for a president who has called climate change “bull---t.” It forms a good background to illustrate how dangerous the USA will be to planetary well-being, under a President Trump who has pledged to exit the Paris Accord on climate change. The Paris Accord aims to contain global warming to a maximum of two degrees Centigrade, above which scientists say climate change will be cataclysmic.

There is a fear that the US exit will create a domino effect, causing other countries to abandon the pact. Maybe Trump can be persuaded by facts and science (!) and break his ill-advised campaign promise. Failing that, it is possible that market forces have made renewable energy unstoppable.

Solar energy is already cheaper than energy from natural gas in some markets. Natural gas may well outcompete Trump’s favourite and most dirty of fuels, coal. Renewable energy attracted more investments and created more jobs in 2015 than the fossil fuel industry. Mr Trump may well be Don Quixote fighting windmills.

People who know Yarra Beach will miss the horizontal coconut tree, which was popular for lying on and taking selfies. I would sometimes hang from it, like a monkey, and try to do pull-ups. It is now washed into the sea.

Folks will miss the coconut tree whose roots held the path to the beach together as well. Both tree and path now lie in a big clump in the surf. I expect that erosion will speed up now that the protective wall of roots is gone. On to the next line of coconut trees.

We often say that climate change is too abstract to comprehend. Visit Yarra and see it for yourself. This type of rapid coastline erosion is exactly what climate scientists warn about.

Trinidad’s north and east coast beaches are dynamic. Seasonal loss of sand is expected and then it builds back up again. This kind of fast, permanent change is not expected.

After seeing my favourite beach threatened, I stopped off by farmers who live in what was once the Maracas wetlands. Their parents moved here in the 1950s when the wetlands were knee-deep. The swamp was drained for agriculture.

They describe changed rainfall patterns. They say that there is no longer a traditional dry season or rainy season. Weather patterns have become unpredictable.

Mostly they complained of less rainwater, which is bad for their crops. Not that it rains less, they feel that rain patterns have changed and that rainfalls have become more severe. So much rain falls in a short amount of time that the soil cannot absorb it. The result is that the water runs off the land, taking nutrients with it.

They say that trees are confused by the new weather patterns. They flower at odd times and fruit production is down. This hits them where it hurts, in their wallets.

They do not blame all of this on climate change from greenhouse gasses. They say that deforestation is also to blame. Without trees, the land is much hotter and whatever moisture falls on the earth evaporates.

Their take on deforestation should not be new to anybody familiar with the concept of paying farmers or communities to protect landscapes. They explained that they do not have a deed to their land. They are, however, registered with the Ministry of Agriculture.

They say that in order to claim ownership of their land they have to keep it clear of any “bush.” The Ministry of Agriculture wants to see squatted land under crops, not under trees. Inspectors come by from time to time and enforce this. Cut down the trees or lose your land. Even though they understand that there must be balanced land use, legislation forces them to pursue maximum deforestation.

A study was done that concluded that the world can phase out fossil fuels in ten years, if there is the political will to do it. It cannot only be political will. The US election proves that any policy that depends on a politician is vulnerable to populist whims. It will have to be the individual that changes.

You might not be able to afford an electric car today but you can pledge that your next new car will be electric. The price of these is dropping rapidly while the range increases. The fastest production car in the world is an electric vehicle, in case you are worried about performance.

You may not be able to buy solar panels now but you can save up and pledge to do so in five years time.

We must pledge to change the way we produce food and what we eat. Meat production is responsible for more greenhouse gasses than transport. We can eat less meat, or at least eat less beef. It would be ideal if we all became vegetarians because then we would halt climate change overnight. However, this won’t happen. If we choose to eat chicken instead of beef, we can reduce our greenhouse gasses from meat by 80 per cent.

If we are to save our North Coast, our islands, our planet, we must pledge to not rely on politicians. We must pledge to be the change ourselves.