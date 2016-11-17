A matter of good political sense

The staging of local government elections on November 28 ought to be raising some very important questions related to the country’s development prospects over the coming decades. So far, there has been little on the hustings to suggest that the contestants are prepared to pose some important development-oriented questions to a so far unenthusiastic electorate.

Remember the statistic. Just 43.2 per cent of the electorate turned out in 2013—a record “high.” In another jurisdiction, voter turnout of under 60 per cent is now attracting questions about the quality of democracy displayed, especially when at the same time you match the behaviour of the popular vote against the declaration of a “winner.”

The current administration has meanwhile consulted extensively on a proposed programme of reform not substantially different from what had been recommended by successive studies on the project over the years to place more power, responsibility and resources in the care of local authorities.

We await the enabling legislation at a time when compliance with important features of the accompanying fiscal reform can serve to shift significant state revenues away from the Consolidated Fund and into the coffers of municipal authorities, albeit to meet vastly expanded responsibilities. There are also now different, less robust hands at the wheel. Let’s wait and see.

Reform, in the post-Williams era, has actually enjoyed a high level of bipartisan support with good intentions as a predominant guide.

One reason why the political parties are basically at one on moving the poles of responsibility away from the centre has much to do with the knowledge that central government has simply not delivered on the so-called “little things” that, in the end, make the critical difference between true support and a lack of it.

For example, launching mega-projects has never prevented big-spending governments from losing office. Look at the records between 1986 and now. If anything, the bigger the spending the more spectacular the loss.

Of course, real local government can also do “big things.” For example, it was the mayor of the city of Fukuoka in Japan who took responsibility (and therefore credit) for the 48-hour repair job on the 30-metre sinkhole that emerged in the middle of a busy street a few days ago.

Don’t panic over the Japanese example though, since most of the time efficient delivery of a seemingly routine selection of services is what will make the important difference in people’s lives. Maintenance of public spaces, proper solid waste management practices, caring public health interventions and administration of a sense of discipline and orderliness in local communities, towns and cities can instill the confidence and pride required to keep electors happy with you over longer periods of time and not get fed-up and dump you after five years.

The plans are there both in the general sense of what happens to local government in its totality and the discrete elements of what it would take to make the new model work.

The other important feature of a reformed system has to do with real representation. There is no question that local government councillors ought to be able to drop their regular day jobs and be adequately compensated as professional representatives of people.

A transformed system should also make abundant space for third party and independent voices. The current proportional system for the nomination of aldermen can incorporate, as supposedly with senatorial appointments, the voices of a wider variety of interests.

The maturing of the system should also create space for otherwise marginalised political voices to contend. The mixed system of first past the post and proportional representation at local government elections in Guyana seeks to achieve just that.

For the moment, parties such as the COP, MSJ and ILP do not stand much chance of any significant success. But, in a sense, such marginalisation should provide political space for the entry of serious discussion on development, in all its dimensions, to platforms across the island. Let’s see.

And what can these issues be that should so occupy us even in the face of important strategic political balance and the wider grab for sustained power?

Let’s start with the assertion that the institution best placed to deliver on true development is local government. Of course, this sounds simple and straight-forward enough, but it isn’t.

In order to subscribe to this perspective on local and community power, people would need to come to terms with several important facts. The first is that citizens need simple, basic things to make life better for themselves, their families and their communities.

Waiting to open a new hospital, school or police station at election time has therefore never once turned back the force of a disgruntled electorate. Check it out yourself. What goes on the party scorecards as “performance” has not meant squat to voters for 30 years now.

Had such “performance” really meant anything to anyone, none of the administrations between 1991 and 2015 ought to have logically lost any election. Additionally, the people that occupy the political middle ground and who tilt the balance between the two main contestants are far more volatile on issues of service delivery than any call to ethnic solidarity, and this feature of the political landscape is growing, not shrinking.

Reforming local government seems to me as much a matter of political survival as is it a developmental imperative.