Water Essential In Hindu Worship

Lord Krishna is one of Hinduism’s favourite manifestations of God. His descent to earth is recorded in a Hindu scriptural text called the Gita. The message of the Gita now resonates, not only in India, but also in Europe and the Americas, where the Hare Krishna movement propagates these eternal teachings.

Religious legend tells that when Lord Krishna was getting ready to leave planet earth for His eternal abode, “all the rivers like the Ganga, Sarasvati, Padma, Yamuna, Godavari, Svarnarekha, Kaveri, Narmada, Bahuda, and the auspicious Kritamala arrived there and started offering their salutations to the Lord. Getting upset with the fever of separation, her eyes filled with tears, the Ganga (Ganges) spoke to Lord Krishna.”

The Ramayan is the favourite religious text of Hindu Trinidad. In it, the manifestation of Lord Ram and his life on earth has guided Hindus from time immemorial. His appearance on earth in the form of an ordinary human being was to fulfil the wishes of the saintly who were punished if they worshipped any other God than the evil king, Rawan.

The storyline reads: “The saints and the holy ones, together with the good people petitioned Lord Vishnu to make manifestation on earth to save mankind and to re-establish the principles of good behaviour. The Almighty manifested Himself as Lord Ram.”

The Hindu phenomenon of the “Avatar” teaches that this principle is cyclic and that over the present cycle of creation, nine Avatars have made appearance on planet earth with one more, Kalki, the space manifestation still to appear. This principle of the Avatar also preaches that there has been numerous cycles of creation spanning tens of millions of years.

The first manifestation in the present cycle was the Matsya Avatar, where Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a fish in the waters. Water is essential to life and Hindus travel to various watering sites to perform pujas (prayers). In fact, many of the pujas in Hinduism start with keeping a Kalsa, a goblet filled with water and adorned with a coconut in the middle and mango or other leaves for use as a sprinkler.

In Trinidad, Hindus journey long distances to rivers and beaches at different times in the year to perform puja at the edge of the water. The one occasion that is well known is called Kartik Snaan and Manzanilla Beach is the preferred site since 1952. This year Kartik was observed on November 14 and all Hindu schools and pre-schools were closed to facilitate participation.

This Kartik Snaan day is also the birthday of Matsya, the fish manifestation. It is recommended that a ritual bath at a Tirtha (a sacred water body) is recommended. In India, the most sacred place for this ritual bath is at the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Jumuna and Saraswati at the city of Varnarsi. This is where the famous Kumbh Mela takes place every 12 years.

The last Kumbh Mela was held in 2013 and official estimates indicate that over 80 million pilgrims visited to perform ritual bath. Reports reaching the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha indicate that millions visited the Trivani (where the three rivers meet) and undertook the ritual bath.

Numerous books and treaties have been written about the place of water and its use in religious worship. Publisher Munshiram Mohanlal in The Pauranic Lore of Holy Water Places, by Savitri Kumar, writes:

“Water has been worshipped not only in India, but in many European and other Asian countries. In Babylonia, water is worshipped as being possessed of spirits and Gods. Similarly in Egypt, Iran, Greece, Rome, Syria, Jordan etc, water is regarded as sacred.”

And the author continues, “In Europe water figures conspicuously in folklore as a means of preventing and curing disease. In the Hebrew and the Jewish belief, water is given religious importance. Baptism was practised in Babylon and till today in Christianity… In India water is taken in hand while uttering a curse and the curse-water is believed to be very powerful.”

In his work, Folk-lore of Northern India, W Crooke writes about: “The worship of water.” He points out, “The river is always flowing, always being replenished by its tributary streams, and hence comes to be regarded as a thing of life, an emblem of external existence, a benevolent spirit which washes away the sins of humanity and supplies in a tropical land the chief needs of man.”

He continues: “In a thirsty land the mighty stream of Ganga (Ganges) would naturally arouse the feelings of respect and adoration, not so much perhaps to those living on its banks and ever blessed by its kindly influence, as to travel-worn sandy steppes of Rajasthan or the waterless valleys of the Central Indian hills.”

In Trinidad, at whichever water site the Hindu performs his puja, a jhanda (prayer flag) is planted in the ground. This is a carry-over from the home where every Hindu family has a prayer flag planted.

We note that our Baptist family also practises a similar ritual, not only at their houses of worship, but also at water sites where they perform prayer sessions.